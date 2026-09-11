UCLA study finds occasional male cannabis users may feel stronger effects than women

A small UCLA Health study published in Neuropsychopharmacology found that men who use cannabis occasionally may experience greater intoxication, sedation and impairment than women with similar habits, while frequent users of both sexes responded similarly.

Men who use cannabis occasionally may feel stronger effects from the drug than women with similar use habits, according to new research from UCLA Health published in the journal Neuropsychopharmacology.

The study included 44 healthy adults between the ages of 21 and 55, evenly split between men and women. Researchers divided participants based on whether they used cannabis frequently or occasionally. Each participant took part in three separate sessions: smoking cannabis with no THC, a lower amount of THC or a higher amount. They did not know which one they were receiving at the time.

Also read Bob Chesney's Bruins keep rolling as No. 8 UCLA earns statement win at Minnesota

Men Experience Stronger Effects From Occasional Cannabis Use

Men who smoked cannabis occasionally experienced greater intoxication, sedation and impairment than women who used the drug at similar frequencies. The men also reported more unpleasant effects, including anxiety, and their heart rate rose significantly after using active cannabis. The pattern was different among people who used cannabis more often. Men and women in the frequent-use group generally responded similarly to active cannabis.

Advertisement

Frequent users were also more likely than occasional users to say they liked the effects, wanted to use cannabis again and chose to take more during the study, regardless of gender. The findings challenge some previous research suggesting women may be more sensitive to the effects of cannabis. The researchers controlled for menstrual cycle timing among the women in the study, who were not using hormonal birth control.

Study Design Challenges Previous Research On Cannabis Sensitivity

Much of what we thought we knew about sex differences in cannabis effects came from animal research and from human studies that pooled data from different trials, Dr. Ziva Cooper, the study's principal investigator and director of the UCLA Center for Cannabis and Cannabinoids, said in a press release. When we designed a study to look at sex and frequency of use at the same time, and controlled for hormones, the picture changed, she added.

The findings suggest that a person's history of cannabis use may be an important factor in determining how strongly the drug affects them. Sex and cannabis use history can both shape how someone experiences the effects of cannabis, lead author Dr. Stephanie Lake, a researcher at the UCLA Center for Cannabis and Cannabinoids, said in the release. Studying both together is key to understanding who is most at risk of higher-risk, unpleasant or beneficial experiences from cannabis.

Current THC Levels Exceed Study Strengths And Sample Size Is Small

Researchers noted that cannabis products sold today commonly contain THC concentrations of 20% or higher, exceeding the strengths tested in the study. The cannabis used in the experiment contained 4% or 10% THC. The study was small, with just 44 participants, and several of the findings involving occasional male users came from exploratory analyses, meaning they need to be confirmed in larger studies.

Advertisement

Researchers said larger studies are needed to better understand whether men and women develop tolerance to cannabis differently and how those differences could affect the risk of cannabis use disorder.