Men accused of using refund fraud, website glitch to steal millions in merchandise

Empty return packages and a website glitch allegedly helped two men obtain $5.6 million in merchandise from four online retailers, including tens of thousands of tumblers they never paid for, federal prosecutors

Both men are charged with money laundering for transferring proceeds from one of their business accounts to another account. FILE - The United States Federal Courthouse in downtown Seattle.

Empty return packages and a website glitch allegedly helped two men obtain $5.6 million in merchandise from four online retailers, including tens of thousands of tumblers they never paid for, federal prosecutors say. Brian Vinh Pham, 29, of Arlington, Texas, and Romar Aragon Noto, 22, of North Hills, California, face a three-count indictment in connection with a $5.6 million scheme involving four online retail stores.

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The indictment says Pham and Noto led the operation from April 2023 through February 2026, transporting stolen merchandise across the country, including into western Washington. According to the indictment, the group obtained more than $3.2 million in goods through fraudulent refunds, exploiting stores' return policies. For one retailer, the group also exploited a website glitch to obtain more than 55,000 pieces of merchandise without payment. The stolen goods were sold to consumers, third-party resellers and wholesalers.

Court documents say the group used several tactics to make it appear that return packages had been shipped, even though the merchandise was not actually returned. In one case, a home improvement store paid more than $124,000 in refunds over five months for more than 200 expander tools. The group attached return labels to empty envelopes or boxes, then sold the tools on Amazon Marketplace for $96,000.

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In another case, the group obtained more than $162,000 in refunds over 10 months for more than 350 tankless water heaters it never returned. About 297 heaters were sold on Amazon Marketplace for more than $181,000. The retailer was swindled out of more than 2,800 items valued at more than $1.4 million, according to the indictment. Prosecutors also say a clothing store lost 15,000 pieces of clothing worth more than $1 million.

It was sold in bulk to third-party resellers. Another retail store lost clothing worth $767,000 in about 900 orders in which refunds were claimed, but the goods were never returned. A manufacturer of insulated stainless-steel tumblers issued more than $53,000 in refunds for more than 1,000 tumblers that were not returned, the indictment alleges.

The group also used Discord to coordinate more than 7,000 orders for more than 150,000 tumblers valued at about $6.5 million from a store with a website glitch that caused some canceled orders to be shipped without payment. The group obtained more than 55,000 tumblers, worth about $2.4 million, through 2,700 orders. It stored the inventory in warehouses in Texas and California before selling the tumblers on Amazon Marketplace and to third-party resellers and wholesalers, court documents say.

Both men are charged with money laundering for transferring proceeds from one of their business accounts to another account. If convicted, conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Money laundering carries a maximum sentence of 10 years. A crash involving three vehicles and a semi-truck turned deadly Thursday evening, with multiple people injured, Washington State Patrol confirmed.

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