The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Los Angeles Clippers 115-97 at FedExForum to improve to 14-5 on the season. Memphis' defense set the tone from the start, and Jay

Nov 25, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells drives to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers guard Darius Garland during the first quarter at FedExForum.

Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWinner: Jaylen Wells Wells continued his run as one of the league's most consistent players, with a 19 point, six rebound performance and shot 8-for-12 from the field. He was also a big part of the Grizzlies' strong defensive performance as the primary point-of-attack defender. Memphis has been an elite three-point shooting team this season, and Wells' 42.4 percent mark has been a big reason why.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was 3-for-4 from beyond the arc tonight. The outside shooting leap simply takes Wells to another level. Zach Edey was ruled out for the rest of the game with left ankle soreness during the third quarter. He played his regular minutes at the start of the game and at the start of the second quarter, before being subbed out at the 7:37 mark in the second quarter.