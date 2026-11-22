The Memphis Grizzlies (12-4) and Minnesota Timberolves (11-5) meet for the first of three matchups in 2026-2027. Last season, the Timberwolves won all four matc

Jan 20, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey and Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert battle for position during the fourth quarter at FedExForum.

Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect The Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberolves meet for the first of three matchups in 2026-2027. Last season, the Timberwolves won all four matchups against the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies are 56-60 all-time in the regular season against the Warriors, including 33-25 at home and 23-35 on the road.

Also read Knicks fend off the Timberwolves 102-99; KAT scores 22 against his former team

One key matchup to watch: Grizzlies point guard Ty Jerome, who is averaging 25.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists, going up against T-Wolves point guard LaMelo Ball, averaging 17.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists. Most recently, the Warriors are coming off a, 102-99, loss to the New York Knicks, while the Grizzlies are coming off a, 126-98, win against the Golden State Warriors.

In that game, Jaylen Wells finished with 22 points and seven rebounds, while Cedric Coward contributed 19 points of his own, to go along with four assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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"Especially the first half, I had a very divided opinion about the possessions we had because I thought we had some of the best disruption we've had in a long time, we're getting a lot of deflections, we were executing our pick-and-roll coverages. Guys looked very good, moving very well with their feet.

" "And then there were a couple of things in the first half that we did a poor job of, so there was a huge contrast. We allowed guys to get to their strong hand all the way to the rim, we put them on the free throw line and we gave them second shot opportunities.

"Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.