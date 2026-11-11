Memory of a Killer Season 2 Premieres Monday, February 1, 2027 on Fox

Fox has scheduled Memory of a Killer season 2 for Monday, February 1, 2027, at 9 p.m. EST, paired with the third-season premiere of Murder in a Small Town.

Fox has set Memory of a Killer season 2 to premiere on Monday, February 1, 2027, at 9 p.m. EST, according to a Deadline report on the network's 2027 midseason schedule. The crime thriller stars Patrick Dempsey and will air directly after the third-season premiere of Murder in a Small Town. The date was included in a wider set of midseason premiere dates that Fox released for its schedule.

Dempsey is best known for playing Derek Shepherd on Grey's Anatomy, but Memory of a Killer marks his return to network television as a leading man. The series follows Angelo Ledda, a feared NYC hitman who also lives as a photocopier salesman and father in Cooperstown. His dual life begins to unravel when he is diagnosed with Alzheimer's, mirroring the fate of his older brother.

Also read Marilu Henner discusses her rare memory and new role in 'The Ask'

Memory of a Killer Season 2 Timeslot Details

Memory of a Killer will stay in the same timeslot it held during its first season, airing at 9 p.m. EST on Monday. Murder in a Small Town, a series about a police chief who discovers shocking secrets about the town he serves, is moving from its previous Tuesdays at 8 p.m. slot.

Fox has placed the two crime dramas on the same night, a pairing the source describes as fitting because both shows belong to the same genre. Deadline's report confirms that the Murder in a Small Town season 3 premiere will lead into the Memory of a Killer season 2 debut.

Advertisement

Season 1 Storyline and New Cast Members

Season 1 of Memory of a Killer ended in April, when Fox had already announced it was renewing the series. In the finale, Angelo uncovered the truth that Linda Grant was the Ferryman after she threatened his family. The two characters confronted each other in an intense and climactic scene, and Linda was killed.

That victory came with a personal setback, as Angelo lost Nicky. His health also worsened, a development that came at the expense of his daughter Maria. Maria was given details about who her father really is, a revelation that the source says will have major implications for Angelo and the series going forward.

The season 2 cast includes returning co-stars Richard Harmon, Odeya Rush, Peter Gadiot, Daniel David Stewart, Michael Imperioli and Richard Clarkin. Meta Golding and Natalie Zea are joining the cast for the new season.

Fox 2027 Midseason Premiere Dates and Competition

Fox's midseason slate also includes The Masked Singer season 15 on January 6, Extracted season 3 on January 7, and Next Level Chef season 6 on February 18. The Baywatch reboot premieres on January 6, and The Interrogator debuts as a series on February 9.

Advertisement

Best Medicine and Doc will return for the back half of their respective seasons on January 5. Fox is the second broadcast network to announce its 2027 premiere dates, following last week's announcement from ABC.

Based on the schedules released so far, American Idol will air opposite Memory of a Killer and Murder in a Small Town. Celebrity Name That Tune and Celebrity Weakest Link are currently airing in the timeslots that the two crime dramas will occupy beginning in February.