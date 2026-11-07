Memory card with uncounted ballots found, launching investigation

A memory card from election night has been discovered containing uncounted ballots from Seminole County, Georgia, voters.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Ga. — A memory card from election night has been discovered containing uncounted ballots from Seminole County, Georgia, voters.

According to a release from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, a post-election check revealed: “approximately 388 more voters recorded as having checked in at polling places on Election Day than the number of ballots reported as cast. ” The release detailed that the Secretary of State’s office caught the discrepancy and notified Seminole County’s Board of Elections.

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This discovery may prove critical in the still-uncalled State House District 154 race, in which Democrat challenger Harry James led by 58 votes. With these new votes, incumbent Republican Gerald Greene has taken the lead by 262 votes. The Secretary of State’s office says the county has until Monday to certify its election results.

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Brad Raffensperger’s office is investigating to find out “how the memory card was overlooked, whether required election procedures were followed, and what corrective measures are necessary to prevent similar incidents in future elections,” according to the release. WCTV, Atlanta News First’s sister station in Tallahassee, has reached out to the Seminole County Board of Elections Friday afternoon for comment, but no one was available for comment.