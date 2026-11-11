Memories sail on as SS United States becomes world’s largest artificial reef

The SS United States is set to be sunk, and it will become the world’s largest artificial reef. Former passengers said they are holding on to their memories of the ship. Known as “America’s Flagship,” the ship carried passengers across the Atlantic for years. Passengers included Hollywood celebrities, U.S.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. - The SS United States is set to be sunk, and it will become the world’s largest artificial reef. Former passengers said they are holding on to their memories of the ship.

Known as “America’s Flagship,” the ship carried passengers across the Atlantic for years. Passengers included Hollywood celebrities, U.S. presidents, and active-duty military members. The ship waited 30 years for a future in Philadelphia before being set for reefing. By the time the sinking is complete, the ship will be at the bottom of the Gulf.

Also read SS United States Sinking Artificial Reef Florida

Joe Beaman, a former passenger, said he was 8 years old when he first saw the ship in 1956.

“When I first spotted that ship, I was just overwhelmed as an eight-year-old,” Beaman said. “The anticipation of knowing that we’re going to be on the fastest ocean liner in the world. ” Beaman said he couldn’t contain the excitement of being on the fastest ship in the Atlantic and remembered when the ship raced the Queen Mary.

“The Queen Mary was way out there ahead of us. And as an eight-year-old, my heart was like thump, thump, thump,” he said.

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“The race is on. We’re catching it. ... We’re gonna win!

We’re gonna beat it to New York Harbor. It was just wonderful. ” Warren Jones, a former passenger and a board member of SS United States Conservancy, described the experience as something he will never forget. And he said he’s never been on a cruise ship since.

“It’s just like no experience. It’s unforgettable,” Jones said. Jones said the amenities available to passengers would make any kid feel free to do whatever they wanted.

“Anytime you want to see a movie, it was just free. You’d go in one of the two theaters and see a movie,” Jones said.

“There was all kinds of music all the time there in announcements and just a real feeling of excitement. And yet you were in this special environment that just felt really upper class. ” Debbie Lee, a former passenger, said the ship’s craftsmanship and the dress code were different from those on cruises today, and that you had to dress up for every meal, especially the main gala dinner.

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“Just the way it was crafted, and the way that the dress and stuff was so different than your cruises now,” Lee said. Lee also remembered the food. She said the menus and their wording differ from those on current cruises, remembering some dishes were French-inspired.

“You still get different things, but this is kind of like gourmet-type food,” Lee said. Lee even recalls being invited to Vincent Van Patten’s birthday party during her trip back to the United States in June of 1966. Jones said he attended the 1984 auction of the ship’s contents and bought items like a stateroom telephone, a dog blanket, and silverware.

“I did go to the auction of all the ship’s contents in 1984 and bought a few things but not nearly as many as I should have,” Jones said. Jones was on the ship in 1961. He now works on preserving its history and is working with other board members on creating a museum to honor the ship’s legacy. The museum will be in Destin at a future date.

Jones said one of the things that made the ship innovative was that it was the first to have new technology such as microwaves. Beaman said, “Once you’ve been on that ship, part of your heart stays on that ship forever. ” The sinking will begin at 1 p.m. NewsChannel 7 reporters will be on scene throughout the day.

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