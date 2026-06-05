Memorial Tournament drives millions of dollars into Dublin economy

While the focus is on the action at Muirfield Village this week, Dublin leaders say the Memorial Tournament's impact stretches far beyond the fairway.The tourna

While the focus is on the action at Muirfield Village this week, Dublin leaders say the Memorial Tournament's impact stretches far beyond the fairway. The tournament arrives just as the summer travel season begins, giving Dublin a chance to showcase attractions beyond the golf course and introduce visitors to everything the city has to offer.

Dublin is looking a little extra green this week — and it's not just on the fairways. Thanks to the Memorial Tournament, city leaders estimate roughly $35 million will flow into the local economy. Among the thousands making the trip is Brian Haberman, who drove down from Cleveland with his young daughter, Aubrey, to attend the tournament.

"Anytime you can get a nice major event like this, it's going to bring a lot of visitors in from all over, and so it's gonna be a nice economic impact," Haberman said. "Dublin is a beautiful area. ""It seems like for us in the balloon world, we have graduation and then we jump right into the Memorial Tournament," said Erin Fehrenbach, owner of Young and Wild Balloon Company.

"It makes a tremendous impact on our business to have so many people coming in, hosting events and just popping into shops and all of that. It's always had a really positive impact on my business, and I look forward to it every year.

""That's why we'll add an extra person on our schedule," said Paulina Blaha, a barista at Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea. "We see more business in the morning, and we see a lot of new faces. ""Since there are so many people from around the country and around the world, I think that's a great opportunity to make connections with people that have a similar interest as you but are in a different place," she said.

Local companies also are finding ways to welcome visitors. ScottsMiracle-Gro employee Chiara Brown said the company is activating a "Relax and Recharge" station where visitors can unwind and charge their phones after a day at the course.

"It's definitely growing, and there's so much to do here — from the local places to eat, the breweries, and just the amazing people with the Midwestern hospitality," Brown said. For Dublin leaders, the goal is simple: turn golf fans into repeat visitors, keeping Dublin top of mind long after the final putt drops. The popular Texas-based chain debuted in Ohio in April in Huber Heights.

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