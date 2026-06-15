Memorial Drive crash: 1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle catches fire

A vehicle crashed and caught fire in the Uptown area on Memorial Drive leaving one person dead and another in critical condition, Houston police say.

until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Waller County, Southern Liberty County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Galveston Island, San Jacinto County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Brazoria County, Brazos County, Polk County, Walker County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Washington County, Chambers County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Inland Matagorda County, Colorado County, Grimes CountyThe passenger of a vehicle is dead after it crashed into a tree and caught fire on Memorial Drive, just west of Memorial Park.

- One person is dead and another is fighting for their life after a vehicle crashed north of the Greater Uptown area early Monday morning. Houston Police Department Sergeant Sudduth says officers were called to the crash scene near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Chatsworth Drive, west of Memorial Park around 12:30 a.m.According to officials, a white sedan was going eastbound on Memorial Drive when it lost control, went off the road, and hit a tree.

The vehicle caught fire and the flames were extinguished after the Houston Fire Department arrived. The passenger was pronounced dead, and the driver was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.





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Passenger killed, driver injured after vehicle crashes into tree, catches fire on Memorial DriveA passenger was killed and a driver was critically injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire along Memorial Drive Monday morning, according to Houston police.

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