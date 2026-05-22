Memorial Day Weekend Streaming Guide: Must-Watch Prime Video Shows

Prime Video's popular shows and series that are perfect for Memorial Day Weekend.

Prime Video 's massive streaming hit that averaged 57 million views per episode during its final season is officially a must-watch event this weekend. This beloved franchise leads the pack of the best Prime Video shows to binge this Memorial Day Weekend, which also includes a celebrated animated series that will return with a new season soon and a viral hit teen drama based on a best-selling novel.

While trying to find something new to watch on Prime Video every week is occasionally a challenge, there are plenty of great streaming options available to all subscribers right now. Last week, the best shows to watch on Prime Video included Jury Duty: Behind The Scenes Of Company Retreat, a new docuseries behind the hidden camera reality show, the third and final season of Good Omens, and the highly anticipated second season of Citadel, which remains one of the most-viewed shows on the platform heading into the weekend.

The Legend Of Vox Machina The Legend of Vox Machina is one of the most celebrated shows of all time on Prime Video and has a new season coming soon, making now the perfect time to dive in for the first time or rewatch the series from start to finish. Sporting an incredibly rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes score across four seasons, The Legend of Vox Machina is an adaptation of the first campaign of the Critical Role tabletop Dungeons & Dragons web series.

Even if you don't play Dungeons & Dragons or aren't much of a fan, The Legend of Vox Machina is still very accessible and entertaining due to its sharp storytelling, likable hero characters, and surprisingly hilarious humor. The series is rooted in fantasy and adventure elements, but has such great animation, voice performances, and character development that it invites everyone from tabletop players to complete newcomers.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 5 premieres on June 3 on Prime Video, so the time to binge is now. Off Campus Off Campus is once again a massive streaming hit on Prime Video heading into Memorial Day Weekend, landing the #2 spot on the streamer's worldwide viewership chart.

Based on a beloved book series, Off Campus is yet another adaptation of a celebrated novel in the coming-of-age/teen drama genre, joining the likes of The Summer I Turned Pretty and Maxton Hall. Off Campus was already renewed for a second season ahead of its series premiere and earned a strong 93% Rotten Tomatoes score, along with an RT audience score of 90%.

Even if you aren't into the YA romance genre, the series still has a lot to offer and surprisingly deviates from some of the classic tropes, examining more pressing reality-based issues surrounding modern dating and college life. Often called a Heated Rivarly replacement series due to its sensual themes and sports-related background, Off Campus is a must-watch this weekend on Prime.

The Boys For the first time ever, Prime Video subscribers can binge all five complete seasons of The Boys from start to finish following the release of its finale earlier this week. The series became one of Prime Video's most-viewed of all time, averaging 57 million views per episode during its fifth and final season run.

Similar to Reacher and Fallout, The Boys is simply one of the very best Prime Video shows that is absolutely worth watching for all subscribers





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Prime Video Memorial Day Weekend Streaming Guide Must-Watch Prime Video Shows

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