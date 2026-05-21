Memorial Day Weekend Streaming Guide: HBO Max's Most-Watched Series, Viral Reality Show, and Handled Comedy

The text discusses HBO Max's most-watched show, a controversial drama series, and two popular series: Baylen Out Loud, a reality show following a young adult with Tourette's syndrome, and Hacks, a comedy show nearing its end. Another discussion is added on Euphoria, a controversial series with a large following.

HBO Max's controversial drama series continues to divide audiences but remains the streamer's most-watched show heading into Memorial Day weekend, despite its star-studded cast. One of its acclaimed series, Baylen Out Loud , returns for its third season ahead of its wedding, and the second one, Hacks , is approaching its end with its penultimate episode.

Euphoria, on the other hand, continues to dominate HBO Max's worldwide streaming charts despite controversy. Additionally, Apple TV's 10-part thriller is making waves with its recent premiere. The news text is substantial, with at least three paragraphs





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Television Shows HBO Max Most-Watched Shows Showrunners Series Baylen Out Loud Hacks Euphoria Apple TV Reality TV Comedy Drama Crime Thriller Season Finales Wedding Binge-Watching

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