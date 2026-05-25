Memorial Day Weekend News: Honoring Fallen Heroes, Train Accident, Fire at Abandoned Home

This Memorial Day Weekend, the U.S. honors the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the military. If there was someone in your family that made the ultimate sacrifice, please send in their photos. Hollywood has honored service men and women through story for decades. A homeless man is hospitalized after being hit by a train late Sunday night. Crews quickly contained a fire at an abandoned home after arriving to find smoke and flames coming through the windows.

On this Memorial Day Weekend , our nation is honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the U.S. military. If there was someone in your family that made the ultimate sacrifice, please send in their photos so we can honor them online and on in our broadcasts.

From 'Saving Private Ryan' to 'Da 5 Bloods' and more, Hollywood has honored service men and women through story for decades. Today, America pauses to honor its fallen heroes, the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation. A Memorial Day ceremony will be held this morning at Fort Sam Houston National. A homeless man is hospitalized after being hit by a train late Sunday night.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. off San Pedro Avenue near Elmwood Drive on the North Side. Police said the homeless man. Crews quickly contained a fire at an abandoned home after arriving to find smoke and flames coming through the windows. The fire started just before 2:30 a.m. Monday at a home off Harefield Drive near Calla





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Memorial Day Weekend Honoring Fallen Heroes Train Accident Fire At Abandoned Home Hollywood Service Men And Women Fort Sam Houston National San Pedro Avenue Harefield Drive Callas

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