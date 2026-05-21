Memorial Day Weekend Events in Los Angeles

A comprehensive guide to the best things to do in Los Angeles during the Memorial Day weekend, including events at A Noise Within, UCLA JazzReggae Festival, MAINopoly in Santa Monica, and more.

at A Noise Within , the UCLA JazzReggae Festival, MAINopoly in Santa Monica and more of the best things to do this Memorial Day weekend. Tour the U.S.S.

Iowa and check out the three visiting battleships at San Pedro’s Pacific Battleship Center during L.A’s annual Memorial Day weekend Fleet Week on the waterfront. Plus, there are exhibits to walk through, food stands to try, and music for the whole family. Not to mention those cute sailors in their whites.

Topanga Days is the easiest way to time-travel back to a simpler time when folk musicians roamed the hills, winning a yodeling contest was the biggest bragging right and you spent all year coming up with your parade costume. Those days are here once a year at Topanga Days, headlined on Saturday by New Orleans icon Cyril Neville and peppered with cherry-seed-spitting and bubble-gum-blowing contests, tons of other music, food, and, of course, the parade.

K-Pop fans will flock to the K-Expo at L.A. Live, where you can see free exhibitions and events featuring 100 Korean brands and companies across content, beauty, food and technology all weekend long. Stick around Saturday night andEat your way down Main Street in Santa Monica at the annual Monopoly-themed food festival, which this year will allow drinks while you walk and eat thanks to a new city permit.

The popular food-and-bar stretch near the beach is experiencing a little revival with the reopening of dive bar favorite Circle Bar, plus newish hot spots like Triple Beam Pizza and June Shine. I also heard a rumor that something new is finally coming into the old World Cafe space (!! ). As LAist’s Robert Garrova reports, a new four-day music festival takes over Figueroa Street in Highland Park this weekend.

Thewill feature 65 bands, with acts hailing from Los Angeles, Mexico and as far as France and Holland. Highlights include Flamin’ Groovies, Fear and Adolescents. Enjoy the healing sounds of Angel City Chorale as they perform a new show with the theme"The Red Thread" as "a tribute to the beloved age-old parable and celebration of the invisible threads that connect as humans, our hopes, joys, resilience in the face of adversity, connection to nature and a shared planet Earth.





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Los Angeles Memorial Day Weekend A Noise Within UCLA Jazzreggae Festival Mainopoly In Santa Monica U.S.S. Iowa Pacific Battleship Center Topanga Days K-Expo At L.A. Live Monopoly-Themed Food Festival Figueroa Street In Highland Park Angel City Chorale

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