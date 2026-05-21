Memorial Day Weekend Discounts: Lands' End, Alex Mill, and More

With Memorial Day weekend sales now covering practically every category, including apparel and accessories, home and kitchen, furniture, and tech, you're bound to find discounts on brands you love._x000D_

This might not be the best Memorial Day weekend to catch some sun (in the greater New York area, at least), but it is an excellent time to catch some of the deepest discounts of the year.

Gone are the days when the pre-summer holiday weekend sales events only covered big-ticket appliances and mattresses. Right now, the markdowns span practically every category, including apparel and accessories, home and kitchen, furniture, and tech. If you know me, you know I want my bargains to be worthwhile — I regularly report on discounts that are 50 percent off (or more) — and this roundup is no different.

Below, you’ll find flattering Lands’ End swimwear, an Alex Mill sailor-style sweater, and For even more Memorial Day deals, check out our deals editor Sam Daly’s list of all the best sales (so far). Over in the men’s department, I found several over 50 percent off deals at Levi’s, Lands’ End, and Hanes.

I regularly steal my fiancé’s Comfort Colors tees, since they are so soft and feel perfectly worn-in, and now you can get a set of two for just $12. Only a few nice deals popped up in the tech category, but I’ll check back tomorrow with more discounts. This piece is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape.

Some of our latest conquests include the best Makeup for People Who Think They’re Bad at Makeup.





NYMag / 🏆 111. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Memorial Day Discounts Memorial Day Weekend Sales Land's End Discounts Alex Mill Deals 50% Off Deals

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

City council to host second annual Memorial Day ceremony at Linden War MemorialColumbus leaders will gather in Linden for a Memorial Day ceremony that will include a special tribute to an Ohio National Guard member killed overseas.Columbus

Read more »

Walmart and Amazon launch early summer fashion discounts ahead of Memorial DayRetail giants Walmart and Amazon are offering deep discounts on clothing, shoes and accessories before the official Memorial Day weekend, encouraging shoppers to refresh their wardrobes early.

Read more »

The Anchorage Weekender: Concerts, comedy shows and 5 more events around the regionMemorial Day is Sunday, and many Alaskans will hit the road for the three-day weekend.

Read more »

MEMORIAL DAY CLOSURES: City officials announce Memorial Day schedule for city servicesSAN ANTONIO - Residents will see a mix of closures and normal operations on Memorial Day, with City Hall and most municipal offices shut down, but essential ser

Read more »