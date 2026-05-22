Memorial Day Shopping Deals and Discounts

A comprehensive list of promotional offers and discounts available during Memorial Day weekend, including deals on restaurants, retailers, and brands. The discounts range from $4 meal deals and $20 off orders with a code to limited-time offers on dishes, clothing, and home goods, as well as special offers for customers celebrating National Burger Month, Buttermilk Biscuit Day, and Flag Day. The discounts are applicable for most of Memorial Day weekend (May 22 through May 25), making it an excellent choice for all holiday shoppers.

A general view of the atmosphere during the 2021 Coronado Fourth of July Parade on July 03, 2021 in Coronado, California. In addition to Memorial Day weekend's traditional activities of backyard barbecues and road trips , it is also one of the biggest shopping weekends of the season, with restaurants and retailers offering limited-time offers on various products.

From pizza and burgers to clothing and home goods, holiday-themed deals are available throughout the long weekend. Discounted meal offers, buy-one-get-one free sandwiches, and free desserts with biscuit combos are among the offers mentioned in the text





NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Memorial Day Backyard Barbecues Road Trips Limited-Time Offers Discounts Dish Offers Free Deals Clothing Home Goods Meal Deals Buy-One-Get-One Free Free Desserts Limited-Time Offers Holiday-Themed Deals Limited-Edition Patriotic Merchandise

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Memorial Day Weekend (May 21-25)Check out the top things to do in Cleveland this weekend, including Beethoven's Fidelio and Berea's National Rib Cook-Off.

Read more »

City council to host second annual Memorial Day ceremony at Linden War MemorialColumbus leaders will gather in Linden for a Memorial Day ceremony that will include a special tribute to an Ohio National Guard member killed overseas.Columbus

Read more »

Best things to do Memorial Day weekend in Los Angeles and Southern California: May 22-25Fleet Week, Exit the King at A Noise Within, the UCLA JazzReggae Festival, MAINopoly in Santa Monica and more of the best things to do this Memorial Day weekend.

Read more »

MEMORIAL DAY CLOSURES: City officials announce Memorial Day schedule for city servicesSAN ANTONIO - Residents will see a mix of closures and normal operations on Memorial Day, with City Hall and most municipal offices shut down, but essential ser

Read more »