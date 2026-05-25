Memorial Day 2024: Stores Open on Monday, May 25

Find a list of stores open on Memorial Day, along with their holiday hours, to ensure you don’t miss out on any of the deals. There’s also a roundup of pharmacies and convenience stores if you’re headed out this weekend.

Add TODAY to Google Monday, May 25 is Memorial Day . Observed annually on the last Monday in May, the commemoration is set aside to honor and remember fallen soldiers.

To recognize the occasion, many cities and towns hold parades and other ceremonies to pay tribute to those who’ve served their country and their loved ones. If you plan to take advantage of the sales, see below to find a list of stores open on Memorial Day, along with their holiday hours, to ensure you don’t miss out on any of the deals. There’s also a roundup of pharmacies and convenience stores if you’re headed out this weekend.

Keep in mind that holiday hours may vary by location. Because of that, it’s a good idea to confirm local open and close times ahead of visiting your favorite retailer: Many stores will be open, however stores are independently owned and operated and hours may vary by location. Customers are encouraged to contact their local store to confirm hours before going. Stores will be open, some with amended holiday hours.

Barnes & Noble recommends that customers check local hours before going. Some locations may be open, while others are closed or closing early. Call ahead or check hours before going. A majority of stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check local stores to confirm hours before going.

Many CVS Pharmacy locations will be open during regular hours on Memorial Day. However, some stores may have reduced hours. CVS recommends that customers check hours online or call their local store before visiting. Walgreens stores and pharmacies will operate during normal business hours. Customers are encouraged to check local store hours before going





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