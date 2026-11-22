The MemoMind One and Even G2 smart glasses both offer teleprompter modes, but the MemoMind One wins on controls, audio, brightness and price in this hands-on test.

The MemoMind One and Even G2 smart glasses both include a teleprompter mode that projects a script into the wearer's field of view while they speak. In a hands-on test of both devices, the reviewer found the feature easy to use and said the glasses were pretty good at keeping the speaker's eyes forward. The reviewer used the MemoMind One and the Even Realities G2 for the teleprompter test and used the glasses interchangeably for most of the past six months.

The core appeal is that the display sits on waveguides, so the text appears in the wearer's line of sight rather than on a separate stand. The reviewer said a screen projected in the field of view is also useful for notifications, turn-by-turn directions and real-time translations outdoors. Neither device has a camera, which the reviewer said removes the social stigma that often comes with camera-equipped smart glasses worn in public.

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How the Teleprompter Mode Works on Both Glasses

Both the MemoMind One and the Even G2 load a script through their companion app, and the wearer then chooses how fast or slow the text scrolls. The Even G2 reads PDF, plaintext and DOCX files, while the MemoMind One supports only TXT and DOCX files with no PDF integration. The reviewer described the missing PDF support as mildly annoying for people who regularly work with PDF documents, but noted that converting documents between file formats is trivial these days.

The MemoMind One offers more control over how the teleprompter text is displayed. Users can adjust the font size, change the line width, which the reviewer called a nice bonus, and change the display scaling for the teleprompter alone. Both devices include an auto-follow feature that speeds up or slows down the text based on the speaker's cadence. According to the review, this feature relies on AI to listen to the speech and adjust the text flow, although the reviewer noted that the feature ostensibly works this way. Both glasses also offer an auto-scroll option set in words per minute, along with manual control.

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In the reviewer's own test, the reviewer loaded a script for a Find X10 Pro Max review and started speaking. The MicroLED-based waveguides projected the text without noticeably blocking the field of view. The display also shows the elapsed time, the battery level of the glasses and the current time, which the reviewer said was useful. The reviewer does not routinely use a teleprompter, but said smart glasses were far less of a hassle than setting up a dedicated teleprompter.

Visibility, Brightness and Mobility for Speakers

The text on the MemoMind One and Even G2 is hard for bystanders to read, according to the review. The waveguide prisms are not very noticeable from the outside unless someone stands within 15cm of the wearer, so the text is unlikely to be visible to people nearby in a public setting. The reviewer said the glasses also give speakers more mobility because the teleprompter moves with them rather than staying fixed to a lectern.

Both devices use monochrome waveguides with good brightness levels, and the reviewer said there were no issues reading the text outdoors. The reviewer found the MemoMind One brighter than the Even G2 in outdoor use. Both glasses weigh under 50g, and while the Even G2 is lighter, the reviewer found the MemoMind One more comfortable to wear.

Audio, Battery Life and Physical Controls Compared

The MemoMind One has onboard audio tuned by Harman and battery life that the reviewer rated as better than the Even G2. The reviewer said the MemoMind One is great for listening to podcasts on the go. The Even G2 has no speakers, so it provides no built-in sound.

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The Even G2 uses taps and swipe actions on a gesture surface at the temple tips, which the reviewer described as awkward. The reviewer also said the Even G2 does not always register gestures correctly, which led to reaching behind the ear to trigger a gesture, something the reviewer said does not look good in public. The MemoMind One uses a physical button below the right hinge. A single tap cycles between menus, and a long press exits to the dashboard. The reviewer said the MemoMind One user interface was less polished at launch, but MemoMind released a series of software updates over the past three months, bringing it on par with the Even G2 in this area.

Pricing, Frame Options and Final Verdict

The MemoMind One costs $499, which is $100 less than the Even G2 for the standard model. Prescription lenses add $280 for the MemoMind One and $159 for the Even G2. The MemoMind One is offered in three frame styles, while the Even G2 is limited to two. The reviewer said that if forced to choose one pair, they would pick the MemoMind One because it feels easier to wear and has built-in audio and brighter waveguides.

The reviewer concluded that the MemoMind One has the better feature set of the two devices for teleprompter use, with stronger control options, a physical button, better audio and brighter display output. The Even G2 remains a decent update to the Even G1 and includes an integrated charger in its case, which the reviewer appreciated because it removes one cable to store. The MemoMind One has no integrated charger, so the reviewer said the small charging dongle must be stored carefully to avoid losing the only way to charge the glasses.