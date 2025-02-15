Melrose Avenue Flooded: Business Owners Demand Action from City

Heavy rains in Los Angeles caused major flooding on Melrose Avenue, disrupting businesses and forcing closures. Business owners blame the city's inadequate storm drainage system and demand immediate action to prevent future damage.

Heavy rains in the Fairfax District transformed Melrose Avenue into a raging torrent on Friday, inundating the entire street and forcing businesses to shutter. The relentless downpour overwhelmed the existing storm drain system, causing water to surge into storefronts and disrupt operations.

Disgruntled business owners, who have repeatedly experienced similar flooding episodes, attribute the recurring issue to inadequate storm drainage infrastructure and have pleaded with the city to take decisive action. \ 'My store is destroyed again. Nine times in six years,' lamented DeLuca, visibly distraught. 'I have $40, $50,000 worth of damage, maybe more. I can’t open up, I've got to rip up the floors. It smells in there.' DeLuca pointed a finger at the Melrose Avenue drains, claiming they were clogged with debris and refuse, exacerbating the flooding problem. He stressed that he had contacted the city authorities numerous times to address the issue, but his pleas had fallen on deaf ears. \ Yaffa Sakai, the owner of Posers, echoed DeLuca's frustration, stating that she could no longer afford to lose merchandise every time a storm rolled through. The prospect of relocating her business, which had stood proudly on Melrose for four decades, had become a serious consideration. The deluge has had a devastating financial impact on the flood-stricken businesses, with owners estimating losses in the thousands of dollars worth of inventory. Reopening, they fear, will take weeks, if not months, as they grapple with the aftermath of the deluge. Adding to their woes, the business owners revealed that their insurance policies would not cover the flood damages, as they lacked a separate flood insurance policy, which can be prohibitively expensive. \ Despite the despair, there were glimmers of hope. The city responded swiftly to the crisis, deploying sanitation crews to the Melrose community to address flood calls during the storm. The mayor's office reached out directly to several of the impacted small business owners, expressing their commitment to providing assistance and support in their hour of need





