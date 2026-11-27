Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warns that war must not spread to the Mediterranean after Ukraine sank a Russian warship in Benghazi.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has issued a stark rebuke to Ukraine regarding its recent military operations in Libya, warning that the conflict between Russia and Kyiv must not expand into the Mediterranean region. This strong diplomatic reaction follows President Volodymyr Zelensky's confirmation that Ukrainian suicide drones successfully destroyed the Russia n corvette Merkury at a port in Benghazi on Monday. The attack has raised significant alarms in Rome about regional stability and the potential for the war to spill over into Italian strategic interests.

Meloni Warns War Must Not Spread to Mediterranean

Speaking at a European summit, Giorgia Meloni emphasized the critical importance of containing the conflict geographically, stating explicitly that the war must not, and cannot, spread to the Mediterranean. She directed her comments toward Kyiv, insisting that Rome must be very clear with its Ukrainian friends about the red lines regarding regional escalation. The Prime Minister expressed deep concern that actions taken hundreds of miles from the primary battlefield could destabilize North Africa and threaten European security.

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Italy views the Mediterranean as part of its strategic backyard, making any military activity in Libyan waters a matter of national security importance. Meloni's statement reflects a growing anxiety within the Italian government that the conflict is no longer confined to Eastern Europe but is increasingly affecting adjacent territories. This warning comes as Rome seeks to balance its unwavering support for Ukraine with the need to maintain stability in North Africa.

Details of the Drone Strike and Russian Loss

The incident began on Sunday when Ukrainian drones struck the Merkury, a £150 million corvette-class missile ship that was one of the Kremlin's newest warships. Two drones slammed into the hull of the vessel, causing explosions that crippled the ship and engulfed it in flames. The destruction of the Merkury represents a significant logistical and symbolic loss for Vladimir Putin's navy, which has faced repeated attacks on its assets since the invasion of Ukraine began.

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In addition to the warship, the operation targeted a sanctioned Russian cargo vessel named the Angara. A drone packed with explosives struck the cargo ship off the Libyan coast, further demonstrating Ukraine's ability to strike Russian assets globally. President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the operation as an exemplary demonstration of Kyiv's growing capacity to punish Moscow's interests wherever they may be located. The attacks highlighted the reach of Ukrainian unmanned warfare capabilities far beyond the front lines in Eastern Europe.

Domestic Political Pressure and Sovereignty Concerns

Giorgia Meloni faces mounting domestic resistance over Rome's continued support for Kyiv, with the Libya strikes threatening to become a fresh political thorn in her administration. Matteo Salvini, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and the hard-right leader of the League party, is an admirer of Vladimir Putin and has been seeking to slash aid to Ukraine. Salvini has been fiercely critical of the attacks, arguing that they jeopardize Italy's relationship with Russia and destabilize the region.

The League party issued a statement declaring the military operations on Libyan territory unacceptable without prior consultation with Western partners. They argued that Italy, which holds significant strategic interests in Libya, should have been consulted given the sovereign nature of the territory. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also branded the sinking of the Merkury as worrying, stating that it was a mistake to violate Libya's sovereignty. Tajani clarified that Italy was absolutely unaware of Kyiv's intentions to strike inside Libyan territorial waters or ports.

Geopolitical Implications for Libya and Europe

The attack has profound implications for Libya, a nation often used as a staging post for migrants seeking to enter Europe. The country is currently split between two rival factions, with the west run by the UN-recognized administration in Tripoli led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh. The east is controlled by warlord Khalifa Haftar, who is an ally of Vladimir Putin and previously attended Moscow's Victory Day parade in the Soviet Union. Haftar's alliance with Russia makes Libya a sensitive area for Russian military logistics.

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The Kremlin is understood to be seeking to use Libya as a new military outpost to refuel and resupply its ships, having abandoned the Tartus naval base in Syria. The destruction of Russian assets in Benghazi suggests that Ukraine is targeting these emerging supply lines. This development complicates diplomatic efforts to stabilize Libya, which is crucial for European border security and migration control.

Italy's Stance on Continued Support for Ukraine

Despite the diplomatic friction, Giorgia Meloni has made it clear that she has no intention of slashing Rome's support for Kyiv as a result of the attack. She reiterated that Italy must do its best to continue helping Ukraine defend itself while simultaneously defending the security of European borders and citizens. Meloni stated that she has been, and will continue to be, very clear with President Zelensky about the need to respect regional stability.

The Italian Prime Minister has expressed her dismay to Volodymyr Zelensky directly over the attack in the Mediterranean, urging Kyiv to be more mindful of the geopolitical consequences. While Italy remains a steadfast supporter of Ukraine, the Libya incident serves as a reminder of the complex web of alliances and conflicts in the Mediterranean. The situation underscores the challenges of supporting a war effort without exacerbating tensions in adjacent regions.