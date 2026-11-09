Melissa Walker Prepares for The Great World Race Marathon Challenge

Draper runner Melissa Walker joins 60 participants for a $55,200 ultra-endurance event involving seven marathons on seven continents in seven days starting November 12.

Draper resident Melissa Walker is undergoing rigorous physical preparation for The Great World Race, a unprecedented ultra-endurance challenge that requires runners to complete seven marathons on seven different continents within a span of just seven days. This grueling expedition demands immediate recovery and travel between Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Antarctica, Europe, and Australia, with no traditional hotels or spas available for rest.

The event, organized by an operator drawing on experience with Antarctic and North Pole endurance support, represents one of the most ambitious athletic tests available to private citizens. Walker has joined a select field of approximately 60 runners from various international backgrounds who are committed to this extreme logistical and physical feat.

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Event Logistics and Financial Commitment

The Great World Race requires each participant to pay approximately 55,200 dollars for registration, covering the complex charter plane logistics and international coordination. The race director in Ireland emphasizes that this adventure is designed for individuals who possess the specific training, time, and financial resources to undertake such a rare global challenge.

Participants will not have the comfort of standard lodging, as they must eat, sleep, and recover aboard the chartered aircraft between continental legs. This setup ensures that the runners remain in a controlled environment while navigating the extreme time zone changes and physical fatigue associated with back-to-back marathon distances.

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Walker's Transition from Burnout to Ambition

Melissa Walker previously felt burned out after completing her twenty-sixth marathon at the New York City Marathon in 2024, leading her to retire from competitive racing for a year. Her perspective shifted significantly after she ran the Big Cottonwood Half Marathon in 2025, where she discovered a renewed enjoyment for running with others and achieved a faster time than anticipated.

Inspired by Peloton instructor Becs Gentry, who completed the inaugural intercontinental race, Walker expressed interest in attempting the seven-continent challenge to her husband Paul. Her husband encouraged her pursuit, and despite initial fear, she registered for the event, describing the decision as the only time she has ever been scared to sign up for a race.

Training Regimen and Recovery Strategies

Since beginning her training regimen in December, Walker has focused on building base mileage under the guidance of a race coach, peaking at eighty to one hundred miles per week. Her preparation includes intense back-to-back-to-back twenty-mile runs, and she is currently in the tapering phase as she approaches the November 12 start date in Cape Town, South Africa.

Walker acknowledges that jet lag and hydration are her primary concerns, noting that she regularly drinks Texas Tab soda during training and is adjusting her fluid intake accordingly. She is also preparing for extreme heat and humidity in Singapore and Colombia, while planning to use trail shoes and specific gear for the below-freezing temperatures in Antarctica.

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Packaging and Mental Approach to the Race

To manage the physical toll of seven marathons, Walker plans to wear a different pair of shoes for each race, including specialized trail shoes for Antarctic snow. She is packing compression recovery boots and a roller ball to prevent plantar fasciitis, recognizing the need for aggressive foot care during the week-long event.

Walker will run without her usual family support, except for her husband Paul who will meet her for the final marathon in Miami. She relies on video conferencing to build camaraderie with the other runners, stating that her goal is not competitive timing but rather to enjoy each run and successfully finish each day of the seven-day challenge.