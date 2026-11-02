Melissa Rycroft Arrested Southlake Hit-and-Run DWI

Bachelor star Melissa Rycroft faces new charges after a Southlake Police Department report details her arrest for hit-and-run and DWI involving a fire ambulance.

The Southlake Police Department in Texas responded to a significant public safety incident on Saturday, October 31, at approximately 5:50 p.m. The department addressed a hit-and-run collision that involved a Southlake Fire Department ambulance. The accident occurred at the intersection of South Peytonville Avenue and Chimney Works Drive in Southlake. According to an official report viewed by media outlets, the emergency vehicle was stopped at a stop sign when it was struck by another vehicle.

Investigation Identifies Driver Rycroft

Authorities noted that no injuries were reported at the time of the collision between the private vehicle and the emergency response unit. Despite the lack of immediate physical harm, the incident triggered a police investigation to identify the responsible party. Officers were able to locate the alleged driver of the hit-and-run vehicle a short time after the crash occurred.

Also read Melissa Rycroft Arrested DWI Tarrant County Texas November 1 Charges

Law enforcement officials identified the suspect as Rycroft, who is 43 years old. The arrest came just two months after the former reality television personality pleaded guilty to a 2025 driving while intoxicated charge. Records viewed by Us on Sunday, November 1, confirm that Tarrant County Corrections Center in Texas was holding Rycroft on three new charges issued earlier that day. These charges include driving while intoxicated as a second offense, accident involving damage of more than $200, and driving with an invalid license.

Legal Charges And Financial Bond Details

The Southlake Police Department revealed that Rycroft was charged following the investigation into the ambulance collision. The bond for the case was set at a total of $9,000. This amount is broken down into specific financial penalties for each charge. The bond includes $7,500 for driving while intoxicated, a second offense, which reflects the severity of the repeat offense.

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Additionally, the bond includes $1,000 for the accident involving damage exceeding $200 and $500 for driving with an invalid license. These financial requirements underscore the legal consequences facing the former reality star. The charges indicate a serious breach of traffic laws and public safety protocols in the Southlake area.

Previous Arrest And Substance Abuse Context

Melissa Rycroft's legal troubles include a previous arrest in October. In a mugshot obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, October 3, the former Bachelor star looked disheveled with puffy eyes against a teal background. At that time, her blood alcohol concentration was reported as .26 percent, which is three times the legal limit in Texas. She was wearing a black shirt with a skull and crossbones football helmet logo.

Earlier that week, Rycroft agreed to 20 months of probation instead of serving 280 days in jail for the prior DWI charge. The court ordered her to pay a $2,000 fine and complete 36 hours of community service within 120 days. She was also required to finish a DWI education program and was prohibited from driving without a camera-equipped ignition interlock device. Rycroft agreed to be screened for substance abuse, including paying for non-dilute urine samples to test for controlled substances and cannabis.

Public Reaction And Ongoing Legal Obligations

Rycroft broke her silence following the previous DWI arrest by writing on Instagram on Monday, October 6. She commented on a fan's message by stating, life really sucks right now and I'm struggling, but I'm trying to march forward. Her most recent Instagram post before this incident was shared more than a month ago on September 5. The plea deal from her previous case required her to check in with Texas Community Supervision and Corrections Department monthly.

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The court also mandated that she allow a supervision officer to visit her home or any other location at any time. She was required to provide proof of employment and abstain from the illegal use, possession, or sale of controlled substances. The current hit-and-run charges and the previous probation conditions highlight a pattern of legal issues involving substance use and traffic violations. The Southlake Police Department continues to process the new charges as part of the ongoing judicial proceedings in Tarrant County.