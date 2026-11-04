Melissa Rycroft Admits Need for Help Following Second DWI Arrest

Melissa Rycroft publicly acknowledges her struggle with alcoholism after a second DWI arrest in November 2025, pledging to seek professional care and apologize to her family.

Reality television personality Melissa Rycroft has issued a public apology and admitted she requires professional assistance following her arrest on November 1, 2025. The 43-year-old star expressed deep shame regarding the impact of her actions on her loved ones while confirming she is finally seeking help for what she described as an overwhelming personal struggle.

Rycroft Publicly Addresses Alcohol Struggle

In a message posted via social media on Tuesday, November 3, Rycroft opened up about the difficulties she has faced behind the scenes despite maintaining a positive public image. She stated that she has tried to hide her challenges by putting on a smile, but acknowledged that her reality was much harder than anyone realized or that she had previously disclosed to her family.

Also read Melissa Rycroft Arrested for DWI and License Violations in Texas

Rycroft emphasized that her admission is not an excuse for allegedly getting behind the wheel while intoxicated, but rather a necessary step toward recovery. She explained that she has fought this battle alone for a long time and can no longer manage it independently, marking a significant shift from her previous approach to handling her personal issues.

Details of Recent Legal Issues in Texas

The announcement follows a series of legal troubles for the former Dancing With the Stars contestant, including a guilty plea to a 2025 DWI charge two months prior to the latest incident. On November 1, law enforcement officials arrested Rycroft again, leading to her detention at the Tarrant County Corrections Center in Texas on three specific charges.

Advertisement

The charges filed against her earlier that day included driving while intoxicated, driving with an invalid license, and causing a collision involving damage to a vehicle under $200. These incidents highlight a troubling pattern of legal infractions that have recently come to light, prompting the need for immediate intervention and support.

Relationship Support from Partner Tye Strickland

Rycroft's partner, Tye Strickland, has been a constant presence in her life through these turbulent times. The couple reconnected after their initial meeting at a mutual friend's party in 2006, dating on and off before Rycroft starred on season 13 of the ABC dating show The Bachelor.

Since their reunion, the pair has remained together, providing a stable foundation for Rycroft during her current crisis. She acknowledged that her family and friends have stood by her through all of this, emphasizing that they deserve honesty and that she is working toward being at her best for all of them.

Next Steps for Recovery and Public Apology

Rycroft confirmed that she is entering professional care to address her underlying issues, stating she is ready to feel like herself again. She asked the public to please have grace as she focuses on trying to get healthy, noting that the desire to change is still very much present within her.

Advertisement

She also requested that people respect her family's privacy as they navigate this difficult period together. By sharing her story, Rycroft aims to provide transparency and accountability, hoping to rebuild trust and demonstrate her commitment to long-term sobriety and personal well-being.