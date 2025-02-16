Melissa Joan Hart Gets a Sparkling Valentine's Day Upgrade: Her Engagement Ring Gets a Major Makeover

Actress Melissa Joan Hart celebrates Valentine's Day with a stunning upgrade to her engagement ring, 22 years after her initial wedding band. Hart reveals the surprise gift from her husband, Mark Wilkerson, who collaborated with renowned designer Erica Courtney to revamp the ring, incorporating existing stones into a new, dazzling setting.

Melissa Joan Hart is celebrating Valentine's Day with a dazzling upgrade to her engagement ring. The 48-year-old actress proudly showcased her newly enhanced piece of jewelry on Instagram, revealing that her husband, Mark Wilkerson, had collaborated with renowned jewelry designer Erica Courtney to give it a fresh, sparkling look.

Courtney, who designed Hart's wedding jewelry back in 2003, except for the original engagement ring, skillfully incorporated the existing stones from the older ring into a stunning new setting, adding some additional diamonds for extra brilliance. Hart affectionately named the revamped ring 'Sparkles,' expressing her delight with the sentimental and stylish upgrade.Hart, who wed Wilkerson in 2003, has openly shared her secrets to a successful marriage. In a December 2024 interview with Us Weekly, she emphasized the importance of commitment and remembering the initial spark and love that brought the couple together. She believes that enduring the challenges and valleys in a relationship makes the highs even more rewarding.The actress acknowledges that marriages evolve over time and that people change, but she stresses the importance of working through difficulties, being open and honest with each other, and prioritizing trust. Hart and Wilkerson have openly discussed the challenges they've faced in their marriage, including seeking couples counseling. They believe that consistently working on their relationship and remembering their roots is crucial for maintaining a strong bond. The couple shares three children: sons Mason (18), Braydon (16), and Tucker (12)





