Melissa Gorga to Debut ‘Sunday Sauce’ Video Podcast This December (Exclusive)

The launch of the new podcast arrives just in time for the return of 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey.'

on Sunday, Dec. 6, on the fwd. Network. The weekly video podcast will feature a rotating panel of celebrity guests every other week; her husband, Joe Gorga, will join her in episodes on the alternating weeks.

“Every family’s got one night a week where the truth comes out. In my family, it’s always Sunday,” Gorga says in the trailer for the new show.

Also read Godzilla Minus Zero Box Office Drop Stuns Industry After Record Debut

“When you join me on Sundays, nobody’s safe. Not my family, not my friends, not who’s ever brave enough to sit down in front of me! ”Some of her first guests include Hilaria Baldwin, Dolores Catania, Harry Jowsey, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and the upcoming new season 15 cast of the New Jersey-based“Growing up in an Italian family, Sunday sauce meant everyone around the table, talking, laughing and holding nothing back.

That’s exactly what this podcast is,” Gorga said in a statement.

Advertisement

“Fans have watched my life on TV for more than 15 years. This is a chance to have the conversations that don’t make it to air. They’re honest, they’re funny, and they’re a little bit saucy. ”will feature segments such as “Big Glass, ‘Tini Questions,” where Gorga will answer fan questions out of an oversized martini glass, and “Cheers and Booze,” a rapid-fire round of one win to celebrate and one gripe to let out.

“Melissa has built a remarkable career on her own terms, from television to the businesses she’s created, and women see themselves in her story,” said Cathy Csukas, CEO of AdLarge and the fwd. Network.

“fwd. was created so women like Melissa have a place where their voices are heard, andalongside former Housewives Teresa Giudice and Catania, alongside a fully rebooted cast. The series has been on pause, with the most recent episode, the season 14 finale, airing over two years ago in August 2024.since its third season debuted in 2011. She also launched her gourmet sprinkle cookie brand Let’s Sprinkle by MG in 2024.

Nicola Coughlan “Will Not Be Watching” HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’: “And I Would Never Be in It”Bowen Yang Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Appearance as Jensen Huang as John Mulaney Pokes at FAA Ground Stop and Microsoft Outage in Cold Open