Melissa Gilbert expresses gratitude for support following the dismissal of child sex abuse charges against husband Timothy Busfield, detailing the prosecutorial misconduct ruling in New Mexico.

Actress Melissa Gilbert utilized her Thanksgiving social media platform to publicly thank the community and supporters who stood by her husband, actor Timothy Busfield. This heartfelt message came just over a month after a judge in Albuquerque, New Mexico, dismissed all child sex abuse charges against Busfield. Gilbert, known for her role in Little House on the Prairie, shared the update with her 425,000 Instagram followers on Thursday.

Gilbert Expresses Gratitude for Support Network

Gilbert described the past year, specifically 2026, as a challenging period for the couple. She emphasized her eternal gratitude for everyone who came forward to help during the legal ordeal. In her post, she listed specific acts of support, including those who testified, spoke up for Busfield, checked in regularly, and even took care of their home and animals while the couple was away for legal proceedings.

Also read Melissa Gilbert Thanks Supporters After Timothy Busfield Child Sex Abuse Indictment Dismissed

The actress also directed special thanks to Busfield's legal team. She referred to them as an extraordinary group that bravely fought for what is right and true. Gilbert concluded her message by sending love and blessings to her supporters, using the hashtags thanksgiving, gratitude, and blessed to frame her narrative of resilience and community.

Prosecutorial Misconduct Leads to Case Dismissal

The legal resolution occurred last month when Second Judicial District Court Judge Joseph Montano ruled that Busfield had been the victim of prosecutorial misconduct. The judge determined that prosecutors had improperly withheld witnesses from the case. This ruling resulted in the immediate dismissal of the criminal charges against the actor, clearing his name in the eyes of the court.

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The allegations originally stemmed from the set of The Cleaning Lady, a TV series Busfield directed from 2022 to 2024. Parents of two twin boys, who were let go from the production, claimed Busfield inappropriately touched the children. These accusations led to a grand jury indictment and formal charges in January.

Attorney Claims Evidence Was Suppressed by Prosecutors

Timothy Busfield has consistently denied the allegations, describing them as lies motivated by revenge. His defense team, led by attorney Amanda Fayerberg, argued that the prosecution was willfully blind to a lack of evidence. They claimed prosecutors invented procedural hurdles to prevent grand jurors from hearing relevant witness testimony.

Fayerberg highlighted that during initial interviews, the children told police Busfield did not touch them inappropriately. The defense alleged that the parents coached the children to provide incriminating statements after losing their lucrative roles on the show. During a September hearing, Fayerberg played audio recordings showing grand jurors attempting to hear from additional witnesses who were present and available.

Prosecutors Misinformed Jurors About Subpoenas

The attorney stated that prosecutors wrongly informed the grand jury that subpoenas would be needed to bring in these witnesses. This misinformation allegedly prevented the jurors from hearing crucial testimony that could have affected the indictment. Fayerberg described the state's actions as egregious prosecutorial misconduct, which ultimately contributed to the judge's decision to drop the charges.

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Despite the dismissal, prosecutors in New Mexico retain the authority to file new criminal charges against Busfield. However, they have not yet indicated whether they plan to pursue the case further. The legal battle, which began with allegations of criminal sexual contact with a minor, has now concluded with the charges vacated due to the misconduct findings.