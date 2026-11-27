It was an extra special Thanksgiving holiday for Melissa Gilbert. The Little House on the Prairie actress gave a shoutout Thursday to all those “who checked in … spoke up, testified and wrote letters” after her husband Timothy Busfield was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and child abuse.

Isaiah Washington Reveals His Wife’s 2025 Death In Social Media Post: “It Came As A Huge Shock to Me”actress gave a shoutout Thursday to all those “who checked in … spoke up, testified and wrote letters” after her husbandTimothy Busfield Gets Sexual Abuse Indictment Tossed Over Prosecutors Failing "To Act In A Fair & Impartial Manner"; DA "Evaluating Our Options"Melissa Gilbert Calls On Unions To Protect Child Actors After Hayden Panettiere's Death: "Something Has Got To Be Done" “This Thanksgiving I”m incredibly grateful for all those who came running toward us this year,” Gilbert wrote on Instagram.

“Our undying gratitude also, to our extraordinary team who bravely fought and continue to fight so hard for what is right and true. On this day, as we all acknowledge the blessings in our lives, we send our love and eternal gratitude to each and every one of you.

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”The charges were tossed last month after the “prosecuting attorney failed to act in a fair and impartial manner, including the failure to properly instruct the grand jury on the law for calling witnesses and in instructing the grand jurors on a procedure that effectively withheld requested witnesses,” Judge Joseph Montano wrote in an order quashing the indictment.