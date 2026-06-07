Melissa Etheridge Shares Her Son's Addiction and Her Pursuit of Life After Loss

Melissa Etheridge and her son Beckett battled addiction, with Etheridge expressing moments of guilt and shame in 'Missing Issue' while considering her pursuit of life after her son's loss in 'Call You.'

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“I just sat down and just really let it happen It’s like, ‘OK, how do I want to? Well, since I can’t call you anymore’ — because we used to, he texted me every day, used to call me, text me I spoke to him every day

” She continued, “That’s when I feel the most the most, so that’s where I wanted to say, well, since I can’t call you anymore, I can’t do it, I’m going to go garden I’m going to take a drive I’m going to do these things I’m going to keep living, even though you know I have that

”Stars Get Real About the Connection Between Mental Health and Addiction The connection between mental health and substance misuse is frequently misunderstood and underreported In March 2025, Us Weekly presented ‘The Missing Issue’ — which was dedicated to an exploration of co-occurring disorders

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration , approximately 485 million Americans battle substance misuse — and approximately 50 percent “We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today – #TeamMe,” the singer announced via X, then Twitter, at the time

“He was paranoid … All of a sudden he was involved with guns,” she said at the time, adding that her son became addicted to opioids after he was prescribed pain medication at age 17 to treat an ankle injury “I tried to get him I tried to get him to let me call an ambulance for him, then he stopped calling me He didn’t call me for four days, and twice we sent a wellness check on him

The second time, they found him dead ” The moments when she misses her son the most — the moments when she wants to but can’t call him — inspired one of her latest songs, aptly titled “Call You ”CMA Fest performance

“I knew when I made up my mind — yeah, I’m going to do a whole new album, original material, you know, just me writing songs like I’ve always done — I knew I would have to write about that ” She added, “I would have to find a way to express where I’m at with the loss of my son, and it’s almost impossible to express that sort of pain

But I knew I’d have to sit down — and I was able to, in this song, just get across that sometimes we can drown in guilt and shame ”that the constant questions of, “Did I do enough? ” and, “Did I do too much? ” and, “Was there something else I could have done?

” can be maddening — but as a wife and a mother, she had to “find a way to understand” the pain of her loss

“These things that make you mad and crazy,” she said, “and it was my job — for my wife, for my kids, for me — to find a way to understand that he came into this life, he made choices, and it wasn’t up to me to save him I couldn’t not save him, and just feeling that — feeling the loss — but also going, ‘I will not stop living for what I’m living for, even if I can’t call you anymore

’ So that was the song I haven’t played it live yet I don’t know if I can play it live yet, but it is a piece of meat It was the first one, and I got it out of the way and was able to write the rest

”Melissa Etheridge won a Grammy for her “Come to My Window,” but she wasn’t convinced the song would be a hit

“I almost didn’t put it on my record … I thought nobody would relate to it,” Etheridge, 62, exclusively told Us Weekly at the 2024 CMT Awards on Sunday, April 7, in Austin, Texas for young people ages 18 to 45, causing more deaths per year than car accidents and cancer As the country continues to grapple with the ongoing opioid pandemic, Etheridge has a message of hope for future generations

“There’s so much joy to be able to, you know, so much joy left — and I want them to see that, too I want, even though there are sad moments in this album, that the tour, the concert, is uplifting and inspiring Very much so ”Influencer Jesse Ridgway Got 'Death Threats' After Wife Terminated Pregnancy





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Melissa Etheridge Addiction Child Guilt Loss Perception Pursuit Of Life

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