The key here is a mix of cocoa powder and unsweetened chocolate for a true bittersweet depth, and then not to overbake them.

These are the best brownies I’ve ever made, and I’ve made a lot of them. I kept tinkering with the recipe, changing chocolate and cocoa ratios and tweaking the sugar until I got it just right, with a fudgy, gooey interior and shiny, crackling crust.

The key here is a mix of cocoa powder and unsweetened chocolate for a true bittersweet depth, and then not to overbake them. They’re done as soon as they firm up around the edges of the pan, but the center will still feel molten if you press it gently with your finger. For the neatest, most crumb-free slices, refrigerate the cooled brownies for 1 hour before slicing upside down. Use a sharp knife and wipe it down between slices.

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In a small bowl, stir together 1 cup pumpkin puree, 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, 1 large egg, and 1½ teaspoons cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice . In Step 4, after scraping the batter into the pan, dollop on top of batter and swirl with a knife or spatula. Add 7 to 12 minutes on to the baking time.

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In a saucepan or microwave-safe bowl, melt together 4 tablespoons butter and 1 cup creamy or chunky peanut butter. Stir in 1/2 cup powdered sugar — if it gets too thick, warm it up until it loosens. In Step 4, after scraping the batter into the pan, dollop peanut butter mixture on top of batter and swirl with a knife or spatula before baking. This also works with other nut butters, including almond, cashew and pistachio.

With an electric mixer or whisk, beat together 8 ounces softened cream cheese and 1/4 cup powdered sugar until very smooth. Beat in 1 large egg. In Step 4, after scraping the batter into the pan, dollop on top of batter and swirl with a knife or spatula before baking. In Step 4, after scraping the batter into the pan, dollop 1½ cups dulce de leche on top of batter and swirl with a knife or spatula before baking.