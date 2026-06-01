Melissa Casias Found Dead After Year-Long Missing Person Case; Family Vows Justice

Remains of Melissa Casias, missing since June 2025, were discovered in Carson National Forest in May 2026. The case took a troubling turn with the arrest of John Hannon in a separate infant homicide. Family and community worked tirelessly to keep the case active.

Melissa Casias , a 53-year-old woman, has been found dead nearly one year after she went missing, in a tragic conclusion to a case that garnered significant community attention.

Her last known sighting was on June 26, 2025, when she dropped off lunch for her daughter at work and was later seen walking southbound on State Road 518 from Talpa around 2:15 p.m. She was reported missing that day after she failed to arrive at work or return home. The New Mexico State Police (NMSP) classified her as a "missing endangered" person following her disappearance.

Nearly a year later, on May 28, 2026, a hiker discovered human remains alongside a handgun in the McGaffey Ridge area of the Carson National Forest. The NMSP announced the discovery via Facebook on May 30. In a subsequent update on February 13, 2026, police announced the arrest of a New Mexico man, identified as John Hannon, 43, for allegedly killing his 11-month-old child and partially burying the baby's remains in a remote area.

While this arrest is related to a separate, recent case, the NMSP confirmed that the remains found in the Rio Chiquito area were those of Melissa Casias. A family statement expressed their profound grief: "We confirm that the remains found in Rio Chiquito are Melissa. This is a lot to process, our hearts are heavy and we fully intend to continue to pursue answers for justice.

" The department also extended condolences to the Casias and Mondragon families. On the day of her disappearance, Casias had delivered food to her daughter at work and left around 1 p.m. Her daughter became concerned after returning home and finding Casias's cell phone, purse, keys, and wallet still at the house. A witness reported seeing Casias walking alone on the road that afternoon, a sighting corroborated by doorbell camera footage along State Road 518.

To maintain public awareness and generate leads, a Facebook page was created describing Casias as "a beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend," and a GoFundMe was established in her parents' names to fund a reward for information leading to her return. The organizer noted that "cases go cold all the time, and the police will sooner or later need to turn their attention to a new crime. We want to keep Melissa's disappearance in the public eye.

" The community's efforts reflected the urgency felt during the search. The unresolved murder of Lisa Carabello, a 40-year-old woman slain in her Pennsylvania home nearly 25 years ago, was also mentioned in the source material as another lingering cold case, with state police again appealing for tips ahead of the 25th anniversary of her death on February 8. This juxtaposition highlights the enduring pain of unsolved violent crimes and the continued hope for closure among families and investigators.

The discovery of Casias's remains after a year of searching brings both a painful confirmation and a renewed call for justice, as the investigation into her death now moves forward with the arrest of a suspect in a related infant homicide case, though the specific connection, if any, between the two cases remains unclear from the provided information. The community's persistent advocacy through social media and fundraising underscores the vital role of public engagement in sustaining momentum for missing persons investigations.

As the Casias family mourns, they have vowed to keep pursuing answers, emphasizing that the fight for justice is far from over





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Melissa Casias Missing Person Carson National Forest New Mexico State Police John Hannon Unsolved Murder Cold Case

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