Melissa and Mark Drabble Win Substantial Defamation Damages from Christopher Bramhall

TV personalities Melissa and Mark Drabble secure substantial damages after High Court rules neighbor Christopher Bramhall's Facebook post was defamatory.

Television personalities Melissa Drabble and her husband Mark have secured substantial damages in the High Court after successfully suing their neighbor, Christopher Bramhall, for defamation. The legal victory addresses false allegations made by Bramhall on a local Facebook group regarding driving under the influence and possession of a weapon. The couple, who serve as parish councillors in Dove Holes, argued that these claims caused serious harm to their reputations within their small community.

High Court Ruling on Defamatory Social Media Post

Mrs Justice Hill ruled in June that the Facebook post published by Bramhall contained allegations of serious criminal conduct that were entirely unfounded. The post appeared on the Dove Holes Residents Facebook page, which boasts 3,800 members, and generated 141 reactions at the time of publication. The court determined that the statements crossed the line into actionable defamation, prompting an out-of-court settlement where Bramhall agreed to pay an undisclosed but substantial sum to the Drabbles.

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Origin of Dispute Involving Bonfire Night Incident

The conflict originated in November 2024 during the annual Dove Holes Bonfire Night event at the community centre. A dispute arose between Mark Drabble and Nathaniel Bramhall, the brother of Christopher Bramhall, over the placement of a fairground ride. Police records indicate that Nathaniel Bramhall punched and kicked Mark Drabble while he was on the ground, leading to charges of grievous bodily harm. Nathaniel Bramhall, aged 33, was subsequently jailed for three years at Derby Crown Court after admitting to the assault earlier this year.

False Claims Regarding Drugs and Knife Possession

In the wake of the physical altercation, Christopher Bramhall posted on the community group accusing Mark Drabble of being high on drugs while driving and claiming that police had seized a knife from his person. Bramhall later admitted in a public apology that there was no official police report to evidence drug use. He also clarified that he had misinterpreted police radio codes, confusing the term 'state nine' for a prisoner escort with a reference to a steak knife. Bramhall acknowledged that Mark Drabble did not have a knife in his possession at any point.

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Impact on Reputation and Business Interests

Melissa and Mark Drabble, both aged 44, run a reclamation and salvage business and are known for their television appearances. Melissa, known as the 'Reclaim Queen', has featured on BBC1's The Bidding Room and has 120,000 followers on TikTok. Mark, known as 'Tin Man', appeared on Discovery's Scrap Kings. The couple stated that the false claims resulted in tangible consequences, including business denigration, withdrawal of publicity, social hostility, and anxiety. They emphasized that the reputational damage was particularly severe due to their status as local officials in a tight-knit village.

Apology Issued by Defendant Christopher Bramhall

Following the High Court ruling, Christopher Bramhall issued a grovelling apology on Facebook to clarify the errors in his original post. He wrote that he initially acted on rumours circulating about the incident but failed to verify facts before posting. Bramhall explicitly acknowledged that he should not have expressed views on a social media platform regarding a local councillor. He confirmed that he now understands the police code correctly and that no knife was involved, fully retracting the accusations of criminal behavior.