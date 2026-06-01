Melinda French Gates Joins Seattle Kraken Ownership Group in First Sports Investment

Philanthropist Melinda French Gates has become a minority investor in the NHL's Seattle Kraken and One Roof Sports and Entertainment, pending league approval. This move marks her entry into sports ownership and aligns with upcoming NBA expansion bids for Seattle, where she could play a pivotal role.

Melinda French Gates , philanthropist and founder of Pivotal, has joined the ownership group of the NHL 's Seattle Kraken and One Roof Sports and Entertainment as a minority investor, pending NHL approval.

This marks her first venture into sports ownership. French Gates, with an estimated net worth of $30 billion according to Forbes, will join existing minority investors such as David Wright, Andy Jassy, and Jerry Bruckheimer. One Roof S&E also holds a controlling stake in Climate Pledge Arena. In a statement, French Gates expressed her belief in the power of sports and her excitement to deepen her connection to the Seattle sports community after years of cheering from the sidelines.

She emphasized her commitment to Seattle, calling it an engine of innovation, and praised Kraken owner Samantha Holloway's leadership. Holloway welcomed French Gates, highlighting her as an impressive business leader, philanthropist, and Seattle sports fan who shares values of deep commitment to the city and building organizations with lasting impact. French Gates also noted that as a longtime Seattle resident, she values the chance to invest in the city's future.

The timing aligns with Holloway's plans to lead a bid for an NBA expansion team to bring the Seattle SuperSonics back, a bid where French Gates could be a key investor. Additionally, French Gates sees an opportunity to advance women in leadership roles within sports and improve youth access to sports, stating that a generation of women is coming into its full power and that increasing representation makes environments easier for all.

While her involvement with the Kraken is her first sports investment, her substantial wealth positions her as a potential player in other local sports opportunities, such as a possible bid for the Seattle Seahawks, which are currently on the market through the Paul G. Allen trust. French Gates' background includes serving as chairperson of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation until 2024 and founding Pivotal Philanthropies.

The information in this report comes from One Roof Sports & Entertainment, ESPN.com, and FOX 13 Seattle





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Melinda French Gates Seattle Kraken NHL One Roof Sports And Entertainment Samantha Holloway NBA Expansion Seattle Supersonics Seattle Sports Women In Sports Leadership Climate Pledge Arena Seattle Seahawks Paul G. Allen Trust Philanthropy Sports Ownership Minority Investor

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