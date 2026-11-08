Meleek Thomas Emerges as Cleveland Cavaliers Future Starting Point Guard Candidate

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie guard Meleek Thomas is delivering valuable perimeter shooting, hitting 45 percent from three-point range, which positions him as a strong candidate for the future starting point guard role. His catch-and-shoot efficiency allows him to share the floor with James Harden and Donovan Mitchell while Cleveland evaluates his playmaking skills. Meanwhile, Harden struggles with rim finishing, converting only 37 percent of his attempts, which complicates the teams offensive consistency despite his significant experience and passing abilities.

Nov 4, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Meleek Thomas walks down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at Paycom Center.

Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Meleek Thomas is already giving the Cleveland Cavaliers valuable perimeter shooting. His next stage of development could help determine who eventually runs their offense. , Thomas offers an intriguing possibility as Cleveland’s future starting point guard. Getting there will require more than making shots, but the rookie has shown skills that could support a larger role alongside Donovan Mitchell.

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Thomas is shooting 45% from the 3-point range, making 18 of 40 attempts. That production has allowed him to contribute while operating primarily as an off-guard, benefiting from the attention defenses devote to Mitchell, Harden and Cleveland’s other creators. He’s currently 16/31 on catch-and-shoot threes. It also gives him a foundation for a potential transition.

Thomas can share the floor with established ball handlers while gradually taking on more responsibility, allowing Cleveland to evaluate his playmaking without asking him to direct every possession. The veteran is averaging 15.7 points, five rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting 36.6% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc. His 24.3% usage rate is his lowest since the 2011-12 season. His finishing has been particularly concerning.

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Harden has converted just 37% of his attempts at the rim, placing him in the 12th percentile. When those opportunities are not producing baskets, it becomes harder for Cleveland to turn his penetration into consistent offensive pressure. , though an early-season stretch does not establish how Harden will perform over the full schedule. His experience and passing remain significant assets, particularly for a team trying to involve its frontcourt.around manipulating defenses, anticipating rotations and delivering passes that create advantages.

Expecting a rookie to immediately reproduce that command would set an unrealistic standard. Thomas’ more practical objective is to become a dependable pick-and-roll facilitator. He needs to recognize when to attack, when to find the rolling big man and when a rotating defender has left a shooter available. Making those reads consistently would give Cleveland another option for initiating its offense.

Doing so alongside Mitchell could allow the guards to share responsibilities rather than require Thomas to become a high-volume creator immediately. There are encouraging signs. Thomas looks comfortable with the ball, and his 18.3% usage rate, in the 63rd percentile, reflects an offensive role that extends beyond waiting for perimeter opportunities. Still, comfort and shooting efficiency are only part of the evaluation.

Running an offense requires managing pace, protecting possessions and finding productive options when the first action breaks down. Thomas must demonstrate those skills over a larger sample. His defensive activity offers another reason to keep investing in his development. He ranks 11th among rookies with 1.7 deflections per game.

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That does not make him an elite defender, but it reflects a willingness to disrupt passing lanes and stay involved away from the ball. For now, Thomas’ strongest case is for an expanding role. More opportunities to handle the ball could help Cleveland determine whether his scoring translates into reliable creation for others. Harden remains the more accomplished organizer.

Thomas, however, is showing enough shooting ability, confidence and activity to make the succession question worth considering. If his pick-and-roll decision-making catches up with his perimeter scoring, the Cavaliers could have an eventual starting point guard developing within their current rotation. Mack Perry is a lifelong Cleveland Cavaliers fan who has been covering the team since 2019 through The It's Cavalier Podcast.

He provides Cavs fans with analysis, commentary, and year-round coverage, combining a fan's passion with an analytical approach to the team both on and off the court.