An hour from Melbourne, the Mornington Peninsula and Yarra Valley pair coastal Pinot Noir and Chardonnay with kangaroo sightings.

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Please email studios@latimes.com. Melbourne offers skyscrapers, trams, art, live music, and top coffee culture while serving as the gateway to Victoria’s diverse landscapes and agricultural regions. Driving through a highway tunnel and along the Eastern Freeway leads out of the city toward the Mornington Peninsula and Yarra Valley, within a broader wine region of 21 areas and 800 wineries featuring tasting rooms , food, and art.

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Located an hour south of Melbourne near Sorrento, Mornigton peninsula’s seaside climate supports crisp Pinot Gris and standout Pinot Noir. Melbourne is Australia’s second city, with all the familiar trappings of a metropolis — towering skyscrapers, busy, tram-filled streets and amazing offerings from art to live music to some of the best coffee culture you’re likely to find anywhere.