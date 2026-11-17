Racing NSW investigates the death of Melbourne Cup contender So You Are after his body was found in a public rubbish bin at a Sydney waste facility.

Racing officials in Australia have launched a formal investigation into the death of So You Are, a five-year-old horse who competed in the prestigious Melbourne Cup, after his remains were discovered in a public rubbish bin at a Sydney waste facility. The discovery at the Cleanaway Lucas Heights transfer station has sparked outrage among the equine community and prompted Racing NSW stewards to examine how the thoroughbred came to be disposed of as general waste.

Investigation Into Horse Disposal Procedures

Racing NSW stewards are currently conducting inquiries to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the placement of So You Are's body in the skip bin at the Lucas Heights site. The investigation aims to identify which parties were responsible for the horse's transport and final disposition following his euthanasia. Stewards are reviewing evidence to establish whether standard biosecurity protocols for deceased animals were followed or if regulatory breaches occurred.

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The facility is managed by Cleanaway, a major waste management company, which handles various types of refuse including animal byproducts. The inquiry focuses on whether So You Are was placed directly into a communal bin accessible to the public, rather than following the prescribed method for safe disposal. Authorities are seeking to clarify the chain of custody from the veterinary hospital to the final resting place to ensure accountability.

Trainer Bjorn Baker Expresses Distress Over Handling

Bjorn Baker, the trainer responsible for So You Are, has publicly expressed his profound distress regarding the handling of the horse's remains after footage of the incident emerged on social media. Baker described the gelding as a 'kind, beautiful horse' who had quickly become a favorite among the stable staff during his short time with the team. He stated that he expected a full explanation from the specialist hospital facility, REC Equine Specialists, regarding the circumstances of the death and subsequent disposal.

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In a statement issued on Tuesday, Baker emphasized that So You Are was a much-loved animal who deserved to be treated with dignity and respect after his passing. He acknowledged the devastating nature of the loss for his entire staff, noting that the public discovery of the body compounded an already painful period of grief. Baker's comments highlight the emotional impact on the racing team, who had recently celebrated the horse's successful spring racing campaign before his untimely death.

Community Outrage and Questions on Biosecurity

Builder Gregg Jowett raised the alarm after discovering the horse's body in the skip bin at the Lucas Heights tip and posted a video to Facebook questioning the legality and normalcy of the act. Jowett expressed disgust at seeing the remains in a container open to the public, stating that while he understood horses might be disposed of at tips, he could not see how they should be tipped into bins used for general mixed rubbish. He claimed that facility staff told him this practice was normal, a statement he challenged by asking his followers if he was wrong.

The public reaction has been swift and negative, with many citizens and animal welfare advocates expressing shock and anger at the indignity shown to the former racehorse. Some observers have questioned whether the incident was properly reported to the RSPCA, while organizations like Animals First Australia have requested more information about the location and procedures at the tip. Concerns have also been raised regarding biosecurity, as euthanized horses often contain residual drugs that require careful and sealed disposal to prevent contamination.

So You Are Racing Career and Final Days

So You Are, owned by prominent breeder Stuart Ramsey and his wife Trish, had enjoyed a successful spring campaign prior to his death, winning four races including three Group 3 events at Rosehill, Randwick, and Bendigo. The gelding entered the Melbourne Cup as a $12 chance under jockey Rachel King, finishing eighth behind Point of Law after running second with approximately 600 meters remaining in the race. His performance at Flemington marked the culmination of a strong season before he entered a well-earned spell of rest.

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Thirteen days after the Melbourne Cup, the stable announced that So You Are was found showing signs of colic while resting at Warwick Farm. He was rushed to REC Equine Specialists at Randwick for emergency surgery, but despite the efforts of the veterinary team, the horse could not be saved and was subsequently euthanized. The initial statement from the stable attributed his death to severe colic, a condition that can be fatal even with immediate medical intervention. The exact cause of death has not been explicitly confirmed beyond the severe colic diagnosis.

Next Steps and Regulatory Accountability

As the investigation continues, Racing NSW is expected to release further details regarding any potential breaches of animal welfare or waste disposal regulations. The incident has intensified scrutiny on how deceased racehorses are managed after retirement or death, particularly concerning biosecurity risks and public decency. Stakeholders are calling for transparency from REC Equine Specialists, Cleanaway, and Turangga Farm to clarify the procedures that led to the horse being found in a public bin.

The outcome of the inquiry may lead to stricter guidelines or penalties for facilities handling deceased equines. Meanwhile, the Ramsey family and Bjorn Baker continue to grieve the loss of a horse who was not only a skilled competitor but also a beloved member of the racing community. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for robust oversight in all stages of a racehorse's life, including the final disposition of their remains.