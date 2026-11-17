Investigation launched after Melbourne Cup runner So You Are discovered in public rubbish bin at Lucas Heights tip, causing outrage among trainer and public.

Racing NSW stewards have launched a formal investigation after the body of prominent racehorse So You Are was discovered inside a public skip bin at a Sydney waste facility. The five-year-old gelding, who recently competed in the Melbourne Cup, was found among general rubbish at Cleanaway's Lucas Heights tip. This disturbing discovery has sparked widespread outrage across Australia and led to urgent demands for accountability from the horse's connections and waste management staff. The incident has compounded the grief of the Ramsey family and the entire training team at Turangga Farm.

Builder Gregg Jowett raised the alarm on Monday after finding the horse discarded in a bin accessible to the general public at the Lucas Heights facility managed by Cleanaway. Jowett shared footage of the scene on Facebook, expressing profound disgust at the lack of dignity shown to the animal. He questioned the legality of the act and noted that while horse disposal at tips occurs, burying them in public rubbish bins is not standard practice. Jowett stated that he was concerned about the body being left in a bin accessible to people dropping off everyday rubbish.

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Trainer Bjorn Baker responded to the footage with deep distress, confirming that his stable had recently learned that the body had been dumped in such a manner. Baker emphasized that So You Are was a kind and beautiful horse who had become a favorite among his staff during a short tenure at his Warwick Farm stable. He stated that the horse deserved to be treated with respect after his death, regardless of the circumstances surrounding his passing. Baker described himself as deeply distressed by the handling of So You Are's remains and expressed sympathy for the Ramsey family.

So You Are's death was initially attributed to a tragic medical emergency following a highly successful spring racing campaign. The gelding suffered from severe colic while enjoying a well-earned spell after competing in four victories during the spring season. His connections rushed him to REC Equine Specialists at Randwick for emergency surgery, but the procedure could not save his life, and he was subsequently euthanized. The stable announced his death thirteen days after the race, confirming the finality of the medical decision.

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Despite the medical tragedy, the handling of the remains has now become a separate issue of concern. Sources familiar with the situation suggested that a brand visible in the footage matched the profile of So You Are. REC Equine Specialists, the facility where the horse received end-of-life care, are also conducting their own internal investigation into the circumstances of the transport and disposal of the horse's body. The circumstances surrounding how the remains came to be in the bin have not been established.

So You Are won three Group 3 events at Rosehill, Randwick, and Bendigo before lining up in the Melbourne Cup at Flemington. He finished eighth in the race, having run second with approximately 600 meters remaining before being overtaken by the winner, Point of Law. Owned by prominent breeder Stuart Ramsey and his wife Trish, the horse had a strong competitive record in Australia. The public sentiment reflects a broader concern about the ethical treatment of animals after their death.

Social media users and animal welfare advocates have reacted with anger to the images of the horse in the skip bin. One viewer described the scene as disgraceful, while another expressed the difficulty of witnessing such treatment from someone who had spent years caring for horses. Animals First Australia has requested the specific location of the tip, and questions have been raised about whether the incident was reported to the RSPCA. The public sentiment reflects a broader concern about the ethical treatment of animals after their death.

Normal industry practice involves a contractor taking deceased horses to a licensed landfill for burial, often due to drugs remaining in the body that require careful disposal. However, the presence of the horse in a mixed-rubbish bin suggests a significant deviation from these protocols. Mr Jowett claimed staff told him this was normal before asking his followers if he was wrong to feel disturbed by the scene. The investigation aims to establish the chain of custody from the veterinary clinic to the waste facility.

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Bjorn Baker expects a full explanation from all parties involved, including REC Equine Specialists and the waste management contractors. The investigation aims to establish the chain of custody from the veterinary clinic to the waste facility. Media outlets have contacted Cleanaway, REC Equine Specialists, and Turangga Farm for further comment as the inquiry continues. The outcome of this investigation will likely influence future regulations regarding the disposal of racehorses in New South Wales.