OC preschool gave kids melatonin, suit claims

A couple of Orange County parents are suing a preschool, claiming staff gave their kids melatonin gummies without their consent. A lawsuit filed by two parents in Orange County allege that Kiddie Academy of Orange gave their children melatonin, even after they told the staff not to.

California law requires childcares to get written permission to be able to give kids medication. Melatonin is a hormone that signals to the body that it’s time to sleep – supplements of the substance are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. The American Academy of PediatricsA representative of Kiddie Academy of Orange said it’s"cooperating fully with the appropriate licensing entities, and the staff member involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the licensing investigation.

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”A lawsuit filed by two parents in Orange County alleges that Kiddie Academy of Orange gave their children melatonin, even after they told the staff not to. Melatonin is a hormone that signals to the body that it’s time to sleep — supplements of the substance are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends According to the lawsuit, Cassandra Sandoval, a mother of a 4-year-old boy, saw a teacher on the center’s livestream putting something in his mouth while he lay under a blanket. A few months prior, the center had said he had trouble falling asleep and asked if they could give him melatonin, to which she did not agree.

The child had also asked his mother for “sleeping gummies” that he’d gotten at naptime, the complaint states. A representative of Kiddie Academy of Orange told LAist it’s"cooperating fully with the appropriate licensing entities, and the staff member involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the licensing investigation. ” "As an independently owned and operated Kiddie Academy franchise, we care deeply about the children, families and community we serve,” the representative said.

The California Department of Social Services, which licenses childcares, confirmed the agency is investigating and “cannot comment on ongoing investigations. ”“We expect all Academies in our system to comply with applicable licensing requirements and to maintain appropriate practices designed to protect the children entrusted to their care,” a Kiddie Academy spokesperson said.

“Because this matter is the subject of an ongoing regulatory investigation, it would not be appropriate for us to comment on the specific allegations or disputed facts at this time. We will continue to cooperate fully.

"The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced today that it has restricted driverless Waymo cars from operating on California freeways, following a series of safety incidents. The DMV said in a statement that the restrictions followed two incidents in the Bay Area, as well as previous safety incidents on California freeways. In one viral video circulated last week, a Waymo vehiclea California Highway Patrol vehicle in the Bay Area as it was swerving to slow cars during a traffic break.

(The California Driver’s HandbookThe agency said that in a separate incident, three Waymo vehicles entered an active freeway construction zone in San Mateo County where workers, vehicles and construction equipment were present, and that Waymos had already been subject to restrictions and corrective actions due to past violations this May.

“The Department determined that Waymo’s driverless freeway operations pose an imminent hazard to public safety due to recurring incursions by its vehicles into active construction zones,” the DMV said in a statement provided to LAist. The freeway restriction took effect Nov. 11, but was announced today. The DMV said it will remain in effect until Waymo has demonstrated that it has corrected the “deficiencies” that led to the restrictions.

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, from Ventura County to the U.S.-Mexico border, and from the Bay Area to Sacramento, though they’ll have to stay on surface streets for now. Waymo spokesperson Dana Gallagher said that the company is working with the DMV and other state officials to begin freeway operations again.of its vehicles and noted that the incidents in the freeway construction zone did not cause injuries or collisions.

“In alignment with our safety-first principles, we have also temporarily restricted freeway operations across our other operating markets to evaluate our performance,” Gallagher said in a statement.in 2025 that on the whole, freeways are generally safer for self-driving cars than surface streets because they are more predictable and have fewer variables — though the introduction of variables on freeways can still pose issues, as the recent incidents show. An internal network the National Security Agency uses to communicate classified information was offline Tuesday after what the agency described as “routine maintenance.

”A defense official said that the problem affected NSANet, a classified internal network used by employees of the agency. A different U.S. official said that the NSA “experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance.

”The NSA episode is the latest in a series of cyber-related disruptions to critical government and private sector functions in the last week, including one Friday that resulted in a ground stop of air traffic in the United States because of a system overload, a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase on Monday that caused ripple effects throughout the financial system and an internal systems outage at United Airlines that delayed departing flights. An internal network the National Security Agency uses to communicate classified information was offline Tuesday after what the agency described as “routine maintenance.

” A defense official said that the problem affected NSANet, a classified internal network used by employees of the agency. A different U.S. official said that the NSA “experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance. ” The official added, “while some internal systems were affected, mission/critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend national security continues. ” Another person familiar with the matter said the issue occurred during routine patching.

The three individuals spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss non-public information. The NSA episode is the latest in a series of cyber-related disruptions to critical government and private sector functions in the last week, including one Friday that resulted in a ground stop of air traffic in the United States because of a system overload,on Monday that caused ripple effects throughout the financial system and an internal systems outage at United Airlines that delayed departing flights.

If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily newsletter, The LA Report. Each weekday, catch up on the 5 most pressing stories to start your morning in 3 minutes or less. Crews are installing a chain-link fence around MacArthur Park Tuesday as part of construction of the park’s new green metal fence. Crews are installing a chain-link fence around MacArthur Park Tuesday as part of construction of the park’s new green metal fence.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Rampart Division said on Instagram Tuesday the chain-link fence is being installed “to support the construction of the fence. ” The installation of the 8-foot green metal fence was delayed because of the weather, according to Rose Watson, a spokesperson for the Department of Recreation and Parks. Watson said Monday that she would provide an update later this week.

The fence is the city’s latest attempt to tackle longstanding problems at MacArthur Park, including drug use, homelessness and crime. The city first approved plans for the fence in October 2025, and the proposal has since drawn both support and criticism from residents and community groups. Construction will continue through fall 2027, with crews working Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The park will remain open throughout construction.

Tuesday the chain-link fence is being installed “to support the construction of the fence. ” The installation of the 8-foot green metal fence was delayed because of the weather, according to Rose Watson, a spokesperson for the Department of Recreation and Parks. Watson said Monday that she would provide an update later this week. Construction will continue through fall 2027, with crews working Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The park will remain open throughout construction.

The fence is the city’s latest attempt to tackle longstanding problems at MacArthur Park, including drug use, homelessness and crime. The city first approved plans for the fence in October 2025, and the proposal has since drawn both support and criticism from residents and community groups. Capt. Ben Fernandes said the police department will provide security for the project to “ensure the construction is safe and prevent any vandalism or theft.

” Additional security cameras will also be installed to help monitor the park in coordination with Los Angeles Park Rangers. Some residents say they hope the fence will make the park safer, while others question whether it will actually improve conditions there. Jerry Mendez, 53, said he used to visit MacArthur Park with his parents in the early 1980s. But he rarely comes to the park anymore because of the robberies and open-air drug use he has seen there.

“I think it’s about time they did something around here,” Mendez said Tuesday morning while waiting for the bus at 6th and Alvarado streets, adding that the park is known as a “zombie park. ” Mendez said he hopes the new fence will make the area safer, but he is not sure it will solve the problems that have kept people away.

The rise of smartphones in the U.S. coincided with a dramatic slide in K-12 students' reading and math achievement. Now, new research suggests putting students' phones in locked pouches during the school day may help restore some of those historic losses. The study's authors say it is the first nationwide analysis of student-level test scores in math and reading both before and after schools enforced locked-pouch cellphone bans.

It was a joint effort between Harvard's Center for Education Policy Research, Dartmouth and NWEA, a K-12 testing and research organization. Tuesday's headline finding, that locking phones during the school day led to small but statistically significant improvements in math and reading scores, comes with an important caveat: A separate study, from April, found that these pouches had"close to zero" impact on student test scores – and if there was a benefit, it was not statistically significant.

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The rise of smartphones in the U.S. coincided with a dramatic slide in K-12 students' reading and math achievement. Now,"Around 2013, U.S. students started losing 2-3 weeks of learning each year," says Harvard University's Tom Kane, one of the new study's co-authors.

"It's been a slow leak that, over time, has put U.S. 8th graders almost a year behind. Strict cellphone bans seem to plug about half of that leak.

" Or the equivalent of 1-2 weeks of learning a year, according to the study released Tuesday. That's a small but, according to Kane, statistically significant improvement.

"That could add up over time, just as the initial declines did," adds Dartmouth College's Douglas Staiger, another co-author. The study's authors say it is the first nationwide analysis of student-level test scores in math and reading both before and after schools enforced locked-pouch cellphone bans. It was a joint effort between Harvard's Center for Education Policy Research, Dartmouth and NWEA, a K-12 testing and research organization.

Kane, Staiger and their teams analyzed a nationwide sample of more than 3 million elementary-, middle- and high-school students over the past five school years, comparing the test scores in schools that adopted phone pouches to the scores at similar schools that did not. Not only did strict cellphone bans appear to trigger small learning gains, the researchers say, those gains didn't seem to fade out after the first year of implementation.

Instead, Kane says, the gains appeared to continue, year after year – at least up to three years after adoption. Tuesday's headline finding, that locking phones during the school day led to small but statistically significant improvements in math and reading scores, comes with an important caveat:, from April, found that these pouches had"close to zero" impact on student test scores – and if there was a benefit, it was "Overall, we didn't find evidence of meaningful achievement gains," says Brian Jacob, a co-author of that April study andWhat should we make of these seemingly contradictory results?

Both are large-scale studies by well-respected teams of researchers. The April study has been peer-reviewed; the more recent study has not. Both studies similarly focused on schools' adoption of lockable pouches made by the for-profit company Yondr. According to Tuesday's paper, more than 3,300 schools nationwide began using the pouches between the '19-'20 and '25-'26 school years.

Typically, schools that use the pouches require that students put their phones in them at the beginning of the day and don't get them back until the end of the school day, when the pouches are unlocked by a school administrator with a special magnetic device. But the two studies also differ in key ways.

The April study pooled school-level mean test scores at several thousand Yondr-adopting schools, while Tuesday's study used student-level scores at the 844 schools that use both Yondr pouches and tests administered by NWEA. Simply put, the study released Tuesday had more fine-grain, student-level data, but the study released in April was able to examine a much larger sample of schools. But the two studies' findings also aren't as different as they may seem.

Jacob and his co-authors did find statistically significant gains with Yondr pouches in high school math. It's just that those gains were offset by ban-related learningOverall, Jacob says, the new study"is encouraging. And if really persists and accumulates over time, it really could be a meaningful benefit. I think we'll just have to wait and see if that happens.

" Another co-author of that April study, Tom Dee, a professor at Stanford University's Graduate School of Education, says of Tuesday's findings,"I hope they are right that these very small test score gains will aggregate and add up over time. However, I'm not comfortable making that extrapolation from estimates that are small, sensitive and based on just a few years of phone bans.

" Taken together, Dee says, he considers the results from these early studies into cellphone bans"largely disappointing," and insists"we need continued study on this topic. " Kane sees the results differently. Even if the benefit is small, he argues, relative to the cost – roughly $25 per student – these pouches still make financial sense for schools.

"That's still a lot less than having to pay teachers for an extra week or two of instruction. "For nearly a quarter-century, from 1990 to 2013, math achievement among fourth- and eighth-graders rose steadily. Reading scores also improved.

Then around 2013, student test scores began a sustained tumble that continued through the COVID-19 pandemic and has only recently begun to slow. For years, politicians and pundits blamed pandemic-era school closures for the losses, but the data tells a different story.

"Particularly in reading, test scores were going down for four to six years before the pandemic," Stanford University researcher Sean Reardon. "In fact, you wouldn't really know there was a pandemic effect if you just looked at the last 10 or 12 years of test scores. There's been just a steady kind of decline regardless of the pandemic.

"Possible explanations abound. The federal government began stepping back from holding schools accountable for low test scores. Many schools also saw funding cuts in the wake of the Great Recession. This new study is the latest to make the case that the mass adoption of cell phones by children and teens also helped fuel those test score declines.

The researchers note that, in 2011, fewer than a quarter of teen students had access to smartphones. By 2018, 95% did. And similar rates in other industrialized countries coincided with similar student achievement declines.