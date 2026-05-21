Melanoma rates have reached an all-time high in the UK, increasing by 26,500 new cases a year by 2040

The deadliest form of skin cancer, melanoma, is becoming more prevalent in the UK, with nearly 21,000 Britons being diagnosed annually. Experts urge people to protect themselves from the sun during the bank holiday weekend, with temperatures expected to reach 30C.

Rates of the deadliest form of skin cancer have reached an all-time high in the UK, concerning new analysis has revealed. Nearly 21,000 Britons are diagnosed with melanoma each year, according to data from Cancer Research UK.

Cases are set to continue to soar -increasing to 26,500 new cases a year by 2040 - says the charity. Primarily caused by sun exposure, more than 80 per cent of melanoma cases are preventable. Rates are highest in women aged under 50, who are more likely than men to be diagnosed at a younger age. In later life, however, rates are higher in men.

The rising trend is likely driven by younger women spending more time in the sun, as well as men who often know less about the dangers of sun exposure. Overdiagnosis could also be contributing to rising rates. With temperatures expected to reach as high as 30C in parts of the UK over the bank holiday weekend, Cancer Research UK is urging people to cover up and use sunscreen





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