Melanie S. Walker, a former Epstein-linked confidant of Bill Gates, reveals secrets of their affair

Melanie S. Walker, a former confidant of Bill Gates who had a relationship with the billionaire, divulged secrets of their affair to Jeffrey Epstein, it has emerged. Walker worked for Gates's foundation and later joined his private office, where she started a relationship with Gates.

A former Epstein-linked confidant of Bill Gates , who had a relationship with the billionaire, divulged secrets of their affair to the pedophile financier, it has emerged.

Dr. Melanie S. Walker started working for Gates's foundation in 2006 after striking up a relationship with Microsoft exec Steven Sinofsky. It was through her work at the foundation that she played a part in connecting Gates, and several of his associates, with pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. According to the Wall Street Journal, Walker was moved from her post at the foundation in 2017 to join Gates's private office where they started a relationship.

The outlet referenced emails and texts contained in Justice Department Files in which she described her relationship with Gates to Epstein. In January 2017 Epstein asked her directly if the two had sex, she responded that they had not but had 'went crazy on the whiteboard' while Gates's staff stood outside.

'We did have about three minutes at the beginning to take a deep breath and just stand there together', Walker added. It is unclear what she meant. She went on to tell Epstein that Gates complained 'about being too old and I said he was still a little too young for me.

' In one email, sent in July 2017, she texted Epstein that Gates was 'very gross' and 'not the person ppl think'. She also described Gates as being a 'huge distraction' and that she felt 'trapped' and even apologized to Epstein after Gates was allegedly 'mean' to him. Dr. Melanie S. Walker started working for Gates's foundation in 2006 after striking up a relationship with Microsoft exec Steven Sinofsky.

Gates, seen here in January of this year, has expressed regret of his relationship with Epstein. In September she was to meet with Gates and the CEO of his private office Larry Cohen and went to Epstein directly over how to make them agree to her proposals.

'Are there any signals I can send or words I can use to let him and know I'm not messing around? ', she texted Epstein. He responded: 'With . All you would have to say, is you should know that I've told Jeffrey everything - everything.

' 'I'm worried he will immediately retaliate against me', she responded, to which he replied: 'You can always say I also like blue dresses. ' After the meeting seemingly did not go to plan, Epstein text her in November telling Walker: 'You have some tough decisions to make. ' She responded: 'Yes. I have a ‘blue dress’ emails and a few other embarrassing things.

'Yes the stories are so eerily similar to all in media that he sounds Weinstein like. I cant be the only one.

' Walker also detailed how Melinda, Gates's then wife, took a dislike to her , telling Epstein: 'Melinda is acting out against me through channels. I need out asap.

' This photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein on March 28, 2017. Melinda and Bill Gates attend a benefit in New York City in 2018, they divorced in 2021. According to the outlet she was first acquainted with Epstein in the 90s when President Donald Trump introduced them at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

In a email introducing a neurosurgeon to Epstein in 2018 she said: 'I've known Jeffrey 28 years and this isn't a joke - Donald Trump introduced us.

' It was through this meeting that she developed a relationship with the pedophile, going on to become his 'science adviser'. Through him she was later introduced to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor via Ghislaine Maxwell before moving to Seattle to live with Sinofsky. In 2006 she was employed by the Gates Foundation where she befriended Boris Nikolic, who was at the time Gates's chief science adviser.

According to the outlet, Walker learned in 2009 that Nikolic was to stand down from his role and move to work for Gates's private office. She took him to lunch, Nikolic told the outlet, and pitched Epstein to him as the one who put her on the right career path and downplayed his 2008 conviction for solicitation of a minor and procuring a person under 18 for prostitution.

The two men are seen here in an image obtained from the Justice Department files kept on Epstein. In January of 2011, Epstein and Gates were to meet for the first time with Walker emailing Gates beforehand calling the pedophile 'one of my closest friends'. She also said: 'The world's most gorgeous people hang around Jeffrey. He's very discreet.

Just saying...

' In 2014 Walker then sent a warning to Gates telling him he should keep 'a healthy distance for anything of a personal nature'. Walker added that Epstein had 'pretty incredible human specimens' available to him but warned there were consequences for being around him. She said to Gates that she had seen it 'happen to too many powerful people over the years', adding that Epstein targeted peoples 'weaknesses or proclivities'.

Gates has publicly expressed regret over his relationship with Epstein in the past and denied any allegations of impropriety





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Melanie S. Walker Bill Gates Jeffrey Epstein Relationship Affair Emails Texts Justice Department Files Melinda Gates Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Ghislaine Maxwell Boris Nikolic Steven Sinofsky Pedophile Conviction Prostitution Regret Denied Weaknesses Proclivities

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