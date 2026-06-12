Melanie Moreno's Family Slams Ozempic Allegations After Fans Discover Old Plus-Sized Modeling Videos

Melanie Moreno's family has come to her defense after fans discovered her old plus-sized modeling videos, shutting down allegations that she used Ozempic to lose weight.

Melanie Moreno 's family has come to her defense after fans discovered her old plus-sized modeling videos, shutting down allegations that she used Ozempic to lose weight.

Moreno's cousin took to social media to confirm that it was indeed her in the videos and assured fans that she did not use the medication. The cousin also praised Moreno's confidence and self-esteem, stating that she worked hard to achieve her current body and has never been insecure about her size. Moreno's sister, Steph, also chimed in, saying that her sister has always had high self-esteem, even when she was plus-size.

The family's response comes as fans continue to speculate about Moreno's weight loss, with some accusing her of using Ozempic. However, Moreno's cousin has made it clear that she did not use the medication and that her confidence comes from knowing her worth, not her size. Moreno has been open about her struggles with self-esteem and body image in the past, and her family's response is a testament to her strength and resilience.

Moreno's journey to self-acceptance is an inspiration to many, and her family's support is a reminder that women should be celebrated at every stage of their lives, not just the versions that are considered 'acceptable'. Moreno's story is a powerful reminder that women should be supported and celebrated, regardless of their size or weight. Moreno's family's response has sparked a wider conversation about body positivity and the importance of self-acceptance.

As Moreno continues to navigate her career and personal life, her family's support will undoubtedly play a significant role in her journey





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Melanie Moreno Love Island USA Ozempic Body Positivity Self-Acceptance

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