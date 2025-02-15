Melanie Lynskey on 'Yellowjackets' Season 3: 'Crazier Than I Thought'

Melanie Lynskey, the star of 'Yellowjackets,' opens up about the intense filming experience and her close bond with co-star Christina Ricci. Lynskey reveals her de-stressing rituals and explains how they both prioritize their time with their families despite the demanding schedule.

Melanie Lynskey, the star of the hit show ' Yellowjackets ,' reveals that she needs some solitude to recover after filming intense scenes. In an interview with Page Six, Lynskey shared her de-stressing routine, saying, 'I always drive myself to and from work, so, I sing in the car,' adding that she sometimes 'cry if I have to.

' The actress, who portrays adult Shauna in the series following a high school soccer team after their plane crash-lands in the wilderness, teases that this season is 'crazy.' Lynskey has been working closely with co-star Christina Ricci, who plays adult Misty, for three seasons now, and their on-screen interactions intensify in the upcoming season. Lynskey, pictured with husband Jason Ritter at the Season 3 premiere of 'Yellowjackets,' describes the experience as 'crazier than I thought it was going to get.'\She expresses her appreciation for their growing friendship and working relationship since the show premiered in 2021, stating, 'It’s wonderful. We really like and trust each other. I think she’s so great as Misty. She’s very fun. She’s very funny.' Lynskey and Ricci share the common ground of being mothers to young children and respect each other's desire to return home after filming. 'We both — at the end of the of the day — want to make shooting day go quickly,' Lynskey explains. 'We want to get out of there. We love being at work but we both have little kids and are usually trying to make a flight, so it’s great. It’s just easy and fun and she’s got a lot of great stuff this season.'\Lynskey has a 6-year-old daughter with husband Jason Ritter, while Ricci has two children — a 10-year-old son with ex James Heerdegen and a 3-year-old daughter with husband Mark Hampton. Following the premiere, the cast, including Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, and Simone Kessell, celebrated at Chateau Marmont. Lynskey was seen socializing with friends Justin Long and Kate Bosworth. Ricci, 45, engaged in conversations with various individuals throughout the evening, including Hanratty, who portrays the younger version of her character, Misty





PageSix / 🏆 320. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MELANIE LYNSKEY YELLOWJACKETS SEASON 3 INTENSE SCENES CHRISTINA RICCI FRIENDSHIP FAMILY TIME

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Melanie Lynskey Lost Juliette Lewis but Gained Hilary Swank on 'Yellowjackets' Season 3The Emmy nominee talks Reddit theories, feeling slightly adrift in season two, and Swank’s big introduction: “I was like, Ooh, that’s not an easy beginning at all.”

Read more »

"I Was Vibrating": 'Yellowjackets' Melanie Lynskey and Simone Kessell Tease This "Electric" Season 3 Stand-OffSimone Kessell and Melanie Lynskey talk Yellowjackets Season 3.

Read more »

Christina Ricci and Melanie Lynskey Offer a Must-Watch Recap of Yellowjackets Seasons 1 and 2Prepare for the thrilling continuation of Yellowjackets Season 3 with a comprehensive video recap by stars Christina Ricci and Melanie Lynskey. Dive into the complex storylines, pivotal moments, and character development that shaped the series' first two seasons.

Read more »

Yellowjackets Season 3 All But Confirms A Major Season 1 Tai Mystery Is Finally Being SolvedA cutout of Taissa Turner (Tawny Cypress) in Yellowjackets against a light background of the Man With No Eyes.

Read more »

Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci texted Melanie Lynskey after reading intense season 3 script: 'Are you okay?'Melanie Lynskey is excited for the world to see season 3 of 'Yellowjackets,' even if Christina Ricci texted her to make sure she was okay after reading an intense Shauna episode.

Read more »

‘Yellowjackets’ Full Trailer Goes Manic for Survivors of Plane Crash in Season 3The teaser for the return of the Emmy-nominated horror-survival-coming of age seres (which begins streaming on Valentine's Day) includes Ella Purnell and Hilary Swank among the cast.

Read more »