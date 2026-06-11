Melanie Blake: A Talent Agent with a Troubled Past

Melanie Blake, a former talent agent for stars on ITV's Loose Women, was despised by her bosses and former clients due to her causing unnecessary drama and conflicts. She represented several stars, including Coleen Nolan, Denise Welch, Carol McGiffin, Nadia Sawalha, Andrea McLean, and Saira Khan, but her relationships with them soured. She also managed Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney and soap star Gillian Taylforth. Her controversial behavior, including calling her former client Nadia a 'total witch' on Twitter, led to many former clients and colleagues turning against her. She is the author of four novels and an autobiography, but her background and motivations are still a topic of discussion.

Melanie Blake , a former talent agent for stars on ITV 's Loose Women , was despised by her bosses and former clients due to her causing unnecessary drama and conflicts.

She represented several stars, including Coleen Nolan, Denise Welch, Carol McGiffin, Nadia Sawalha, Andrea McLean, and Saira Khan, but her relationships with them soured. She also managed Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney and soap star Gillian Taylforth. Her controversial behavior, including calling her former client Nadia a 'total witch' on Twitter, led to many former clients and colleagues turning against her.

She is the author of four novels and an autobiography, but her background and motivations are still a topic of discussion





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Melanie Blake Loose Women ITV Drama Unhappy Relationships Controversy Former Clients Authors Autobiography

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Stanford standout Nadia Fingall gives Valkyries depth, defense in frontcourtGabby Williams comfortable in leadership role. Plus, why Miela Sowah is enjoying the Bay Area

Read more »

Blake Lively transforms her $30K Hermès Kelly into an over-the-top piece of Knicks merchThe actress decked out the luxury handbag with blue-and-orange trinkets.

Read more »

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Enjoy Playful Date Night Despite Wedding Snub RumorsThe Hollywood power couple, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, were seen enjoying a night on the town in New York City after grabbing dinner together at the Greenwich Hotel. Despite the swirling headlines surrounding their falling out with Taylor Swift, they looked happier and more carefree than ever.

Read more »

Melanie Blake: A Talent Agent with a Troubled PastMelanie Blake, a former talent agent for stars on ITV's Loose Women, was despised by her bosses and former clients due to her causing unnecessary drama and conflicts. She represented several stars, including Coleen Nolan, Denise Welch, Carol McGiffin, Nadia Sawalha, Andrea McLean, and Saira Khan, but her relationships with them soured. She also managed Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney and soap star Gillian Taylforth. Her controversial behavior, including calling her former client Nadia a 'total witch' on Twitter, led to many former clients and colleagues turning against her. She is the author of four novels and an autobiography, but her background and motivations are still a topic of discussion.

Read more »