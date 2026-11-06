The First Lady complained her friends were being caught in the administration’s deportation dragnet, leading Trump to say Stephen Miller was going “too far.”

Stay up to speed with the latest headlines, gossip, and news by signing up for the Jezebel With Splinter newsletter. The First Lady complained her friends were being caught in the administration’s deportation dragnet, leading Trump to say Stephen Miller was going “too far.

”a new injustice era for the Department of Justice—has resigned. Still, don’t let any of this distract you from the fact that White Housemonths before he manifested an extinction-level event for his own party. Specifically, the ire was directed at White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.reported that First Lady Melania Trump got upset after too many of her friends got caught in the administration’s deportation dragnet, leading her to complain to Trump.

Also read Trump’s grim election night: No Melania, Cheesecake Factory party snacks not eaten

Trump afterwards reportedly accused Miller of having anti-immigrant policies that weredoesn’t exactly specify who Melania’s so-called friends are, some were quick to float the name of Amanda Ungaro, a Brazilian model who wasreported that Ungaro was detained after her ex, Paolo Zampolli—a friend of Trump’s who claims he introduced him to Melania—Trump to deport Ungaro as a favor, as a surefire way of obtaining custody of their teenage son.

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Ungaro and Melania were onceMiller—who’s reportedly managed to turn his senior adviser position into one with total, unchecked power—has repeatedly been associated with the administration’s anti-immigrant campaign, with theas Trump’s alleged puppet master. Throughout the president’s first and second administrations, Miller’s been the chief architect behind immigration policy and family separations—and in 2018 was described by a White House insider Going forward, it’s possible that Trump continues distancing himself from the ghoulish, sadistic, Miller, who’s actually carried out the Trump administration’s wildly evil deportation campaign that has resulted in several ICE raids and theLike what you just read?

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