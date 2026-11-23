First Lady Melania Trump receives the official 2026 White House Christmas Tree from Silent Night Evergreens. Discover the history and details of the 18-foot concolor fir.

First Lady Melania Trump officially welcomed the 2026 White House Christmas Tree on Monday, marking the start of the holiday season at the executive mansion. She stepped onto the North Portico shortly after noon to greet an 18-foot concolor fir delivered via a horse-drawn carriage on the North Drive. The arrival ceremony highlighted the enduring tradition of selecting a fresh evergreen to decorate the White House for the holidays.

Selection Process and Farm Origins

Dale Haney, the White House grounds superintendent, selected the tree from the Chapman family farm, known as Silent Night Evergreens, located in Endeavor, Wisconsin. This selection took place on September 21 when Haney chose the final tree between two finalists. Before it was trimmed to fit the indoor space, the concolor fir measured approximately 30 feet tall. The farm earned the privilege of supplying the tree by winning the National Christmas Tree Association's national contest, a distinction that has guaranteed their supply role every year since 1966.

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This delivery marks the fourth time the Chapman family farm has provided a tree to the executive residence. Previous deliveries occurred in 1998 under President Bill Clinton, in 2003 under President George W. Bush, and in 2017 during Donald Trump's first term. Furthermore, this selection represents the tenth time a grower from Wisconsin has been chosen for the official decoration, solidifying the state's reputation in White House holiday preparations.

Historical Context and Traditions

The official tree will reside in the Blue Room, the traditional home for the official White House Christmas tree throughout the holiday season. The First Lady's office characterized the handover as 'A Timeless American Tradition.' Attendees at the Monday ceremony included the current owners, David and Leah Chapman, along with their daughters Madilyn and Reagan. Former owner James Chapman and his wife Diane were also listed among the guests, underscoring the multi-generational nature of the family business.

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While the event celebrated holiday cheer, it follows past commentary from Melania Trump regarding the workload. In a 2018 call secretly recorded by her former adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, which CNN aired in 2020, the First Lady was heard asking, 'Who gives a f*** about the Christmas stuff and decorations?' Her office responded in 2022, accusing Wolkoff of having 'spitefully edited and released' the recordings to distort her perspective on the significance of Christmas.

Upcoming Holiday Events and Schedule

The Christmas tree ceremony precedes other scheduled holiday activities for the Trumps. Donald Trump and Melania Trump are set to appear on the South Lawn at 2pm on Tuesday for the annual turkey pardon. The two turkeys, raised at Deans Gap Farm in Brandywine, West Virginia, will retire to Texas A&M University following the ceremony. Last year, Donald Trump used the Thanksgiving event to criticize Joe Biden's use of the autopen, declaring that the previous year's pardons were 'totally invalid' and asserting his official duty to determine their validity.