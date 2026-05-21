Melania Trump Wears Valentino Jumpsuit to White House Picnic

Melania Trump, who accompanied US President Donald Trump to the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House, chose a pink floral jumpsuit from Valentino for the occasion, opting to ditch the silk sash for a thick green leather belt and pairing the look with black leather flats from Christian Louboutin.

First Lady Melania Trump wore a pink floral jumpsuit from Valentino to the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House, paired with a green leather belt and black leather flats from Christian Louboutin.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were guests at the annual bipartisan picnic, bringing together White House staff, members of Congress, and their families. The pink jumpsuit is from Valentino's spring 2024 collection and has been worn by Mrs. Trump to various events over the past two years, including a fundraiser in Palm Beach, Florida, in April 2024





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Melania Trump Valentino Jumpsuit Congressional Picnic South Lawn Of The White House Belt Flats Valentino Collection

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