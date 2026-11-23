The holiday season is underway in D.C., as First Lady Melania Trump prepares to receive the 2026 White House Christmas Tree on Monday.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 24: First lady Melania Trump welcomes the official 2025 White House Christmas Tree outside the North Portico of the White House on November 24, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Named the National Christmas Tree Association’s 2025 Grand Champions, Rex and Jessica Korson, of Korson’s Tree Farms, grew the tree on their second-generation evergreen farm in Sidney, Michigan. The holiday season is underway in D.C. , as First Lady Melania Trump prepares to receive the 2026 White House Christmas Tree on Monday.the Chapman family, who own Silent Night Evergreens, has now been chosen four times to provide the White House Christmas tree.

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The tree is Wisconsin's 10th official White House Christmas tree, the outlet reports. The National Christmas Tree Association has supplied the tree through its annual grower competition since 1966. Also on Monday, the First Lady and Second Lady Usha Vance will join military spouses at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for a Red Cross event.

Two dead, several injured after crash involving two COTA buses near Ohio State Fairgrounds Two people are dead and 10 others are in the hospital after a crash involving two COTA buses near the Ohio State Fairgrounds. The crash happened along East 11th Avenue Monday morning. Columbus South Hilltop neighbors and Kittle clash over a 246-unit affordable housing plan on a wooded 20-acre site. Residents fear traffic, flooding and lost green space; Kittle cites 60% AMI rents.

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Decision pending. A new name will soon be added to the list of Ohio State Fairgrounds landmarks honoring the state’s past leaders. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will visit the Ohio State Fairgrounds tomorrow morning toA driver is behind bars after causing a crash that sent their passenger to the hospital with serious injuries early Saturday morning.

A deadly shooting on Columbus’ East Side late Sunday left one person dead and another hospitalized, as police continued investigating what led up to the gunfire. The shooting happened on Bolton Avenue near Bishop Hartley