Melania Trump and Usha Vance visit Fort Rucker to thank military families before Thanksgiving

First lady Melania Trump and second lady Usha Vance visited Fort Rucker, Alabama, to meet soldiers and their families ahead of Thanksgiving, with Trump urging Americans to remember military families.

First lady Melania Trump and second lady Usha Vance visited Fort Rucker, Alabama, on Thursday to thank soldiers and their families ahead of Thanksgiving. Melania Trump told the troops that military families are the foundation of the world's most capable military, even though their sacrifices often do not make headlines.

Speaking to soldiers and their families, she said their role is profound and that while loved ones are deployed, it is up to them to keep families strong, children safe and homes full of love. She called that a big responsibility. She was joined by Usha Vance on the visit, which the two women used to give thanks to the military. Trump also reminded Americans to remember those who cannot be with their families because of active service.

Also read Melania Trump And Usha Vance Honor Military Families At Fort Rucker

Thanksgiving Reflections And Military Sacrifices

She said that in a few weeks people will sit around Thanksgiving tables in warmth, surrounded by loved ones, sharing a meal and perhaps watching a football game. She asked them to take a moment to think of America's service people and the families with an open seat at their Thanksgiving table. She said those families are just as important in maintaining America's elite status and in protecting freedom.

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She added that the men and women serving on the base stand ready to answer the nation's call wherever it might take them. She said they chose to accept that duty not for personal enrichment or glory, but out of devotion to their families, communities and all Americans. The visit was invitation-only for soldiers and their families, according to Fort Rucker officials.

The White House listed the event for 11 a.m. Eastern, or 10 a.m. Central, though the time could change. The Alabama Army post was put in the national spotlight by the visit. After speaking with the soldiers, Trump and Vance visited a classroom at Ellis D. Parker Elementary School. They sat with kindergartners and first-graders for a counting lesson.

Elementary School Visit And Army Future Role

The children then colored while the first and second lady went around to the various tables to speak to them. The room of youngsters was quiet for the visit, and Trump asked them: Are you all shy? Fort Rucker was designated the Army's Unmanned Aircraft Systems and Autonomy Center of Excellence in October, adding significance to the visit at a post with a growing role in the Army's future.

Trump and Vance made a similar Thanksgiving-season visit to Marines and their families in North Carolina last year. Alabama Sen. Katie Britt said she was thrilled the two women would visit Fort Rucker to recognize the state's military members. The visit came after Vance helped host Russian and Ukrainian officials at the White House following a truce in Oleshky, Ukraine, which allowed about 800 people to leave and enabled humanitarian aid deliveries, the AP reported.