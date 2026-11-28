Melania Trump says all Republican governors have backed Fostering the Future Accounts, urging Democratic holdouts to put children above politics.

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," she wrote in a post on X."All Republican Governors have pledged their support. Only Democratic Governors Josh Green of Hawaii and Jared Polis of Colorado have joined in the ‘Blue’ States.

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" "A foster child’s financial future should never depend on geography or politics," she continued. "America’s foster children deserve the support of all 50 Governors. "FILE - First Lady Melania Trump hosts the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit in the East Room at the White House on March 25, 2026 in Washington, DC.