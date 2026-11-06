First lady Melania Trump hosted both Russian and Ukrainian representatives at the White House Thursday after she brokered a ceasefire in Oleshky enabling nearly 800 evacuations and provided humanitari...

First lady Melania Trump hosted both Russian and Ukrainian representatives at the White House Thursday after she brokered a ceasefire in Oleshky enabling nearly 800 evacuations and provided humanitarian aid to the region.said"Oleshky will forever unite the brave individuals gathered at the White House today.

We have chosen humanity over war. Undeniably, the lives of innocent people must transcend the division of war. I hope Oleshky inspires greater peace.

Also read Melania Trump to host Russia, Ukraine representatives at the White House in rare meeting

" She continued, saying"Let us see Oleshky as a spark in a world of darkness, capable of illuminating the best in humanity; build a powerful flame of peace, visible to the world; ignite hope; foster cooperation; and brighten a path toward lasting peace. "Trump began working on the endeavor in September, deputizing her senior adviser, Marc Beckman, to pursue the humanitarian pause, but has also helped to facilitate the return of 34 displaced children to their families since October 2025.

As tokens of thanks, Trump was given a drawing from a Russian child saying,"I love Melania," and was also one of the highest honors for women in Ukraine, the order of Princess Olga, first class. The ceasefire ran from October 27 through November 1.said that"After nearly five years of war, Russia and Ukraine now agree on at least one thing: They should keep Melania Trump happy," adding that"It would resolve the deepening disaster in Oleshky and, presumably, help their dealings with Mrs. Trump's unpredictable husband, President Trump.

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""both nations gushed over her efforts to secure peace," framing the ordeal as a"Kremlin trap" and"a propaganda tool" used by Russian President Vladimir Putin"to portray himself as a humanitarian. "that"Ukraine and Russia share one goal: flattering Melania," and called President Trump's absence from the White House event"conspicuous" while adding that"he has publicly demanded the Nobel peace prize, on Thursday it was Melania who was being crowned the humanitarian-in-chief.

"Outlets on the right tended to frame the situation around the White House event and Mrs. Trump's speech, while highlighting humanitarian effort as a success.that"Ukraine and Russia both acknowledged that previous efforts to establish a ceasefire in the region were unsuccessful," while noting that this was a"successful humanitarian ceasefire. "that"Russian, Ukrainian envoys joined the first lady in a rare trilateral news conference showing progress toward peace," adding that both sides were"hailing the ceasefire in the Russian-occupied Oleshky region as a potential 'spark' for peace that lasts beyond a temporary regional ceasefire.

"US-Russia-Ukraine Trilateral Talks Scheduled, FT Reports on Failed 2023 Peace Effort After nearly five years of war, Russia and Ukraine now agree on at least one thing: They should keep Melania Trump happy. Russian and Ukrainian officials appeared side by side at the White House on Thursday as first lady Melania Trump brought representatives of the warring countries together following a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine that she helped broker.

First lady Melania Trump hosted Russian and Ukrainian representatives at the White House on Thursday and said she hopes the six-day ceasefire in Oleshky, which produced tangible, positive results, will inspire greater peace. Hungarian ConservativeAxios