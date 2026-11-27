The White House says Melania Trump has helped return a seventh group of Ukrainian and Russian children to their families

First lady Melania Trump walks to receive the official White House Christmas tree, a white fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Wisconsin, on the North Drive of the White House, Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, in Washington.

Melania Trump helped reunite nine Ukrainian and Russian children with their families, bringing to 43 the number of children returned in seven wartime reunifications, the White House said. Her efforts have also included a brief ceasefire in Russian-occupied southern Ukraine that allowed about 800 people to leave and brought humanitarian aid to residents.

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First lady Melania Trump has helped return a seventh group of Ukrainian and Russian children to their families, bringing the total number of kids in these wartime reunifications to 43, the White House announced Wednesday. It’s the latest example of the first lady taking modest yet tangible interventions to address Russia’s war in Ukraine, which started nearly five years ago.