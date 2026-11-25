The White House says Melania Trump has helped return a seventh group of Ukrainian and Russian children to their families.

First lady Melania Trump has helped return a seventh group of Ukrainian and Russian children to their families, bringing the total number of kids in these wartime reunifications to 43, the White House announced Wednesday.

It's the latest example of the first lady taking modest yet tangible interventions to address Russia's war in Ukraine , which started nearly five years ago. Her husband, President Donald Trump, had vowed to broker a quick end to the conflict but has said it's been harder than he expected.

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“Children in this region of the world, like children everywhere, cannot possibly understand why geography and government have put them into the horrors of war," the first lady said in a statement shared first with The Associated Press. “As adults, it is our moral imperative to elevate our children above the divisions that power war in order to restore the simple joys of life, immediately," she said.

Melania Trump said the reunification of these nine children with their families took place with the “full cooperation” of Russian and Ukrainian leaders. No additional information about the children was made available. The first lady has made helping children in conflict zones one of her signature issues in her husband’s second term. She hosted a U.N.

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Security Council meeting on the issue earlier this year. The work began in August 2025, when she had the Republican president hand-deliver a letter that called for peace in Ukraine to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a summit in Alaska. After a year, she had helped nearly three dozen children return to their relatives after they had been separated because of the war, and she has said she has a “direct channel” with the leaders of the warring countries.

Then in October, she helped negotiate a six-day ceasefire for the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky in southern Ukraine. Earlier this month, she hosted Russian and Ukrainian officials together at the White House to mark that milestone. The local ceasefire in the war-divided region of Kherson in southern Ukraine was in effect from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1 and amounted to the most significant truce since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

During the pause in the war, some 800 people were able to leave the city while food, water and other humanitarian aid were delivered to help those who stayed. ___ Follow the AP's coverage of first lady Melania Trump at https://apnews.com/hub/melania-trump .